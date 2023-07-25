DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.5092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25046230 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779

July 25, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)