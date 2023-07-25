Las Vegas Hospitality Operator Powers Sales Drive

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Romanian real estate powerhouse Imobiliare Dubai has been entrusted with exclusivity on the sale of Otonomus Tulum, one of the most exciting developments on Riviera Maya.

The project in Mexico is owned and operated by the Otonomus hospitality franchise which is currently building its 300+ room flagship hotel in downtown Las Vegas. In Tulum, Mexico, the company is putting the finishing touches on a private luxury resort of just 48 completely furnished and equipped units, each featuring a private swimming pool.

Tulum has been tagged as a global top destination for its privileged location and world-class facilities, including a brand-new international airport scheduled to open early next year. The bustling historic town, replete with archeological treasures, straddles the last pristine stretch of Riviera Maya beachfront.

Otonomus Tulum selected the Romanian company to drive its sales after a thorough vetting procedure that included numerous criteria. Imobiliari Dubai was chosen thanks to its achievements in marketing upscale projects and resales in the city state. The company boasts a portfolio of top tier clients.

The Romanian realtor has committed to marketing all remaining units of Otonomus Tulum in under two months.

