ORHUB, Inc.: HippoFi is Finalizing Definitive Agreements to Join Forces with Industry Giant to Revolutionize the Spinal Biologic Market

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) - HippoFi, a healthcare technology and innovation firm focused on the development, acquisition, and sale of biologic products used for Spine surgery, has entered the final phase of negotiations for definitive agreements as part of the confidential Letter of Intent with a highly respected leader in the industry.

The Company plans to announce the intended long-term strategic relationship and asset acquisition soon, aiming to redefine the spinal biologic market. The strategic alliance will leverage the extensive expertise of both companies to create a breakthrough biomaterial that has already shown promise to be a game-changing solution for bone growth.

"The companies will work together with the intent of near-term product commercialization to bring this new technology to healthcare providers and help improve patient's functional outcomes," states, CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and CEO of HippoFi.

To learn more about PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products, visit: www.PURbiologics.com

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com

