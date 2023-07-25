

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday after a survey showed business sentiment worsened in July.



Investors also awaited cues from this week's central bank meetings in the U.S., Europe and Japan and a slew of corporate earnings from tech giants, including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta.



The Ifo institute's business climate index came in at 87.3 versus an estimated 88.0. The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 16,199 after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.



Bayer Group rallied 1.2 percent despite the company cutting its fiscal year 2023 outlook, citing further deterioration in demand for glyphosate-based products.



Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank losing 0.7 percent while Deutsche Bank was up half a percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken