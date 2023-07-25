Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that on 24 July 2023 (the "award date") the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2023 (EAB) as follows:

Name Number of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY2023 Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 71,661 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 30,856

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date and the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Allocation of shares under the EAB d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.38 71,661 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 71,661 £3.38 f) Date of the transaction 24 July 2023 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Allocation of shares under the EAB d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.38 30,856 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 30,856 £3.38 f) Date of the transaction 24 July 2023 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com