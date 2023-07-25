Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
25 July 2023
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholidng
The Company announces that on 24 July 2023 (the "award date") the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2023 (EAB) as follows:
|Name
|Number of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY2023
|Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
|71,661
|Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer
|30,856
Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date and the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of shares under the EAB
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
71,661
£3.38
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|24 July 2023
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Finance Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of shares under the EAB
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
30,856
£3.38
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|24 July 2023
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
AnnouncementMW PV 25722