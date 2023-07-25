MindBio Therapeutics Begins Recruitment of Participants for World First LSD-Microdosing Clinical Trial in Cancer Patients Experiencing Emotional Distress

World first take-home approvals for LSD-Microdosing in clinical trials in cancer patients

LSD-Microdosing combined with clinically proven Meaning Centred Psychotherapy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2023 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), is pleased to have started selection of participants for its Phase 2 randomized double-blind and placebo controlled clinical trial in advanced stage cancer patients using microdoses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Meaning Centred Psychotherapy in a world's first LSD take-home 6-week trial involving a total of 40 participants.

Patients with a stage IV solid tumour cancer and experiencing emotional distress will be randomized into the trial. Meaning Centred Psychotherapy is a well-established psychotherapeutic intervention in advanced cancer patients with symptoms of anxiety and or depression.

Patients with cancer often develop ongoing, clinically significant, symptoms of psychological distress. People with advanced-stage cancer have a high prevalence of depression, anxiety and reduced quality of life with 40% meeting the criteria for a mood disorder. MindBio is focused on developing targeted treatments to meet this need in cancer patients.

Such disorders can significantly impact a patient's end of life experience and can contribute to feelings of loss of meaning, hope, or a desire for hastened death (otherwise known as 'existential distress'); which is regarded as one of the most challenging problems in palliative medicine. Additionally, depression and anxiety have been associated with decreased treatment adherence, prolonged hospitalisation, decreased quality of life and increased suicidality in this population. Depression is itself an independent risk factor of early death in cancer patients.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of MindBio Justin Hanka said "This research proposes to completely change the way we treat the mental health of cancer patients. End of life distress is devastating to patients and their families and psychedelics are known to completely transform an individual's psychological state near end of life. We already know that our LSD-Microdosing treatments are well tolerated and effective at elevating mood and improving sleep, our thesis is that small doses of psychedelics will be well tolerated and highly beneficial to this vulnerable patient group".

MindBio's investment thesis, using microdosing, centers on the creation of a unique treatment model that is globally scalable, safe, accessible, and affordable, aiming to address the existing challenges in mental health care and also caters for the diversity of medical regulatory regimes around the world.

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress.

