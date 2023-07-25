

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with miners leading the surge as metal prices advanced after China's pledge to step up support for its sputtering economy.



Anglo American jumped 4.5 percent, Antofagasta rallied 4.3 percent and Glencore added 2.6 percent.



Investors also awaited the outcome of central bank meetings this week in the U.S., Europe and Japan for additional clues on the rate outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,690 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Consumer goods giant Unilever soared 5 percent after Q2 sales beat estimates.



Ashtead Group dropped 1.2 percent after pricing its $750 million offering in the U.S. of 5.950 percent senior notes due 2033.



