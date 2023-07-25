Robinson Payne Joins MPS Law

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / As of July 1, 2023, the firm of Robinson Payne LLC has joined Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC. Both named partners, Russel G. Robinson and Richmond A. Payne, along with longstanding paralegals Wendy K. Widmayer and Melissa A. Wolf, have made the move, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in estate planning, corporate and business law, and banking and finance transactions to MPS.

MPS Law Logo

Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC Logo

Robinson's law practice focuses primarily on estate planning, estate and trust administration and charitable distributions and counsel for high-net-worth individuals and families. Payne concentrates his practice on business law, including family-held businesses, corporate, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate, non-profit organizations and banking and finance.

William J. Mitchell, Managing Partner of MPS, welcomed the addition of the group to the firm. "Robinson Payne brings strong practices in our core areas, which need continued support to grow," he said. "Their clients will have access to our deeper bench and wide range of practice areas, resulting in continued great service to their clients and complementary growth opportunities for everyone."

The two new MPS partners concurred. "To keep up with our clients' needs, we knew we needed to grow and expand our capabilities," Robinson said. "Joining MPS is the ideal solution. We will continue to provide the business law and trusts and estates services our clients expect, with the added benefit of being able to provide them other necessary legal services without having to refer them out to another firm."

"This move will allow us to deliver more services to our clients," Payne added, "and it reassures them that they will have access to quality legal resources far into the future."

In a field where success is typically measured in terms of growth, Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle is that rare law firm where success is defined solely by the needs and satisfaction of the clients it serves. Founded in 1996, we maintain offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with over 40 attorneys working in 14 select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, and corporate law. For additional information about this release, contact wmitchell@mpslaw.com.

Contact Information

Mike Templeton

Marketing

mike@ma1440.com

847-971-1257

William Mitchell

Managing Partner

wmitchell@mpslaw.com

847-330-6044

SOURCE: Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769874/Robinson-Payne-Joins-MPS-Law