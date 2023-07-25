Copper mineralisation style and grade similar to Sentinel Mine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to provide the remaining drill results from holes MTDD047 and MTDD048, and a summary of results from the 2022 drilling campaign on the Mitu Trend, one of four key prospects which comprise the Company's Solwezi Project in Zambia. Initial laboratory results were received shortly after the conclusion of drilling in 2022, however the Company chose to re-assay select drill core in order to confirm laboratory accuracy. SGS Inspection Services Kalulushi, has now completed all assays and the Company is pleased to report that initial results were confirmed, and significant mineralisation was encountered. Copper mineralisation intercepted at Mitu is associated with cobalt, nickel, and anomalous gold. This suite of metals is comparable in mineralization style and grade to those at First Quantum's Sentinel Mine, located approximately 120 kilometres west of Midnight Sun's Solwezi Project.

2022 Mitu Drill Highlights Include:

MTDD044: 11.50m @ 1.41% copper, 0.11% cobalt, and 0.03% nickel Incl. 4.15m @ 1.29% copper, 0.13% cobalt, and 0.09% nickel; and Incl. 5.80m @ 1.86% copper, 0.07% cobalt, and 0.02% nickel

and MTDD045: 7.30m @ 0.58% copper, 0.02% cobalt , and 0.02% nickel

, and MTDD047: 26.10m @ 0.32% copper, 0.07% cobalt, and 0.05% nickel

and MTDD048: 22.25m @ 0.39% copper, 0.01% cobalt, and 0.01% nickel

Al Fabbro, Midnight Sun's President & CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to see that these final results from Mitu are consistent with earlier drilling. Though delays are never ideal, confirming our initial results was a prudent step toward developing a sound technical model and establishing our future plans for this key component of our Solwezi Project. Our 2022 exploration program has accomplished precisely what we had hoped for, which is proof of concept. This new work has revealed more insight into the mineralisation at Mitu, and most exciting for our team is the revelation that the geology at Mitu is consistent with that of First Quantum's Sentinel Mine, located a short distance to the west. We have long believed that there could be multiple large geological systems on our 506 square kilometre property, and this not only establishes an analog for Mitu, but strengthens our belief that more than one generational copper deposit may exist on our property."

Midnight Sun completed 17 diamond-drill-holes totaling 3,559 metres ("m") on the Solwezi Project during the 2022 field season, consisting of 7 holes at the Mitu Trend target area and 10 holes at the Crunch Zone target area. Initial results were announced on November 7, 2022. The 2022 drilling program resulted from a review of available date and culminated in a set of drill targets that included a 'new look' at existing target areas as well as newly defined targets interpreted from high-resolution geophysical data over the project area.

Significant Downhole Intercepts

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Cu (%) Co (%) Nickel (%) Cu Eq (%) MTDD043 32.00 34.80 2.80 not assayed 0.12 0.01 0.20 0.65 MTDD044 9.00 12.00 3.00 not assayed 0.10 0.00 0.01 0.16 MTDD044 13.15 16.00 2.85 not assayed 0.12 0.01 0.02 0.24 MTDD044 18.95 31.00 12.05 not assayed 0.14 0.00 0.02 0.23 MTDD044 51.00 55.00 4.00 0.01 0.19 0.02 0.01 0.35 MTDD044 60.00 64.85 4.85 not assayed 0.46 0.02 0.02 0.69 MTDD044 98.00 110.00 12.00 not assayed 0.18 0.01 0.02 0.29 MTDD044 113.50 125.0 11.5 0.10 1.41 0.11 0.03 1.92 MTDD045 52.00 57.00 5.00 not assayed 0.18 0.01 0.09 0.43 MTDD045 146.30 149.00 2.70 not assayed 0.14 0.01 0.01 0.22 MTDD045 149.00 156.30 7.30 not assayed 0.58 0.02 0.02 0.72 MTDD045 157.00 168.00 11.00 0.07 0.23 0.01 0.01 0.31 MTDD045 171.30 174.00 2.70 not assayed 0.18 0.05 0.01 0.39 MTDD047 14.40 17.40 3.00 not assayed 0.39 0.01 0.01 0.46 MTDD047 36.40 42.90 6.50 not assayed 0.19 0.01 0.02 0.28 MTDD047 79.30 105.4 26.10 not assayed 0.32 0.07 0.05 0.72 MTDD048 32.40 45.90 13.50 not assayed 0.23 0.01 0.03 0.34 MTDD048 71.50 93.75 22.25 not assayed 0.39 0.01 0.01 0.45

Notes:

Reported intervals are the downhole widths. More structural and orientation data is required to determine true widths.

Reported intervals are calculated for zones assaying > 0.1% copper or 0.01% cobalt and containing less than 2 meters of internal waste.

Copper equivalent values are estimated using current metal prices of $3.75/lb copper, $15/lb cobalt, and $9.25/lb nickel. Gold has not been included in the equivalent calculation.

Copper equivalent values are presented for ease of interval comparison only. Metallurgical recovery factors are assumed to be 100% although the recovery factors for various metals may vary significantly.

Location of Drill Holes

Hole East North RL Azimuth Dip EOH CRZDD001 424175 8647400 1376 -55 100 238.1 CRZDD002 424257 8647385 1376 -55 100 160.5 CRZDD003 424077 8647417 1367 -55 110 205 CRZDD004 423892 8652334 1392 -60 330 168.6 CRZDD005 423996 8647432 1359 -60 100 281.5 CRZDD006 423955 8652167 1398 -60 330 211 CRZDD007 418120 8648817 1352 -60 315 276.55 CRZDD008 424933.8 8652368 1392.31 -60 330 201.3 CRZDD009 418023.9 8648913 1362.75 -60 315 190.3 CRZDD010 419544.6 8647731 1383.54 -60 315 209.5 MTDD042 431035 8636307 1372 -60 315 242 MTDD043 431105 8636378 1372 -60 315 215.7 MTDD044 428016 8638405 1373 -60 315 217 MTDD045 427611 8638095 1357 -60 315 224.5 MTDD046 428322 8638090 1370 -60 315 245.1 MTDD047 427982 8638452 1374.6 -60 315 143.4 MTDD048 428044.2 8638435 1373.13 -60 315 141.4

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Samples obtained during the diamond drilling were transported directly to SGS Inspection Services in Kalulushi, Zambia by Midnight Sun personnel for sample preparation. There the samples were sorted, dried, crushed, and pulped before final chemical analysis using ICP42S method which encompasses a 3 or 4 acid digest followed by an AAS multi-element scan. All samples returning >10,000 ppm Cu were automatically re-assayed for higher level concentrations by SGS, which is a fully accredited laboratory. Standards and blanks were inserted regularly in the sample stream and checks were done for Cu. A subset of pulps from MTDD044 and MTDD045 were selected and airfreight to SGS South Africa for gold analysis by fire assay.

Qualified Person : Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambian Copper Belt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

