Record Quarterly Revenue of $1,062 Million
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"Sensata delivered robust results in the second quarter with record revenues for the quarter. The sustained performance we are generating demonstrates that Sensata remains on track to achieve its long-term growth goals, including scaling its Electrification business to $2 billion in revenue by 2026," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "During the second quarter, the Company repaid its outstanding Term Loan, removing variable rate debt from our balance sheet at a time of rising rates, with the effect of lowering interest expense and amplifying earnings per share growth."
Investor Event on Sensata's Innovation
Sensata plans to host an investor event in New York City on September 27, 2023 from 9am to noon EST to highlight Sensata's rich history of innovation on behalf of customers and how that innovation drives its transition to providing solutions for an Electrified World. The event will be in-person and virtual; registration details are now available on Sensata's Investor Relations website.
Operating Results
Operating results for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was a record $1,062.1 million, an increase of $41.6 million, or 4.1%, compared to $1,020.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- Revenue increased 3.4% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (1.4%) from foreign currency exchange rates and an increase of 2.1% from acquisitions, net of divestitures, each versus the prior year period.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $118.0 million, or 11.1% of revenue, a decrease of $20.9 million, or (15.1%), compared to operating income of $138.9 million, or 13.6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted operating income was $205.7 million, or 19.4% of revenue (20.1% on a constant currency basis), an increase of $12.0 million, or 6.2%, compared to adjusted operating income of $193.8 million, or 19.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.32, an increase of $0.10, or 45.5%, compared to earnings per share of $0.22 in the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted earnings per share was a record $0.97, an increase of $0.14, or 16.9% ($1.02 or an increase of 22.9% on a constant currency basis), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.83 in the second quarter of 2022.
Sensata generated $115.8 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $94.5 million in the prior year period. Sensata's free cash flow totaled $68.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $56.2 million in the prior year period.
During the second quarter of 2023, Sensata repaid its variable rate Term Loan, returned approximately $18.3 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share paid on May 24, 2023, and repurchased approximately $25.1 million of its shares.
Operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $2,060.3 million, an increase of $64.0 million, or 3.2%, compared to $1,996.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
- Revenue increased 4.0% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (1.9%) from foreign currency exchange rates and an increase of 1.1% from acquisitions, net of divestitures, each versus the prior year.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $266.9 million, or 13.0% of revenue, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.7%, compared to operating income of $264.9 million, or 13.3% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted operating income was $398.6 million, or 19.3% of revenue (19.8% on a constant currency basis), an increase of $22.4 million, or 5.9%, compared to adjusted operating income of $376.3 million, or 18.8% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.88, an increase of $0.52, or 144%, compared to earnings per share of $0.36 in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $1.89, an increase of $0.29, or 18.1% ($1.98 or an increase of 23.8% on a constant currency basis), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Sensata generated $212.6 million of operating cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $141.9 million in the prior year period. Sensata's free cash flow totaled $128.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $67.8 million in the prior year period.
During the first six months of 2023, Sensata repaid its variable rate Term Loan, returned approximately $35.1 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend, and repurchased approximately $25.1 million of its shares.
Segment Performance
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
in 000s
2023
2022
2023
2022
Performance Sensing (1)
Revenue
757,444
731,645
1,495,712
1,434,340
Operating income
191,147
179,293
373,887
353,507
% of Performance Sensing revenue
25.2 %
24.5 %
25.0 %
24.6 %
Sensing Solutions (1)
Revenue
304,668
288,903
564,575
561,978
Operating income
84,152
85,714
159,468
164,653
% of Sensing Solutions revenue
27.6 %
29.7 %
28.2 %
29.3 %
(1) Effective April 1, 2023, we reorganized our reportable segments to move material handling products from Performance Sensing to Sensing Solutions to align with new management reporting. Prior year amounts have been reclassified.
Insights Reporting Segment
During its first quarter earnings conference call, Sensata discussed the creation of a new Insights reporting segment to align with new management reporting. During the second quarter, reporting lines reverted back to prior practices. Consequently, Sensata is continuing to report results in two business segments, and Insights' financial results will continue to be reported as part of the Performance Sensing Segment.
Guidance
"In the second quarter, Sensata once again grew earnings faster than revenue, delivering 4.1% revenue growth, as well as 6.2% adjusted operating income growth (11.5% on a constant currency basis), and record adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 that grew 16.9% (22.9% on a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year period," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "For the third quarter of 2023, we expect revenue of $980 to $1,020 million and adjusted EPS of $0.84 to $0.94."
Q3-2023 Guidance
$ in millions, except EPS
Q3-23 Guidance
Q3-22
Y/Y Change
Revenue
$980 $1,020
$1,018.3
(4%) 0%
organic growth
(3%) 1%
Adjusted Operating Income
$183 $199
$197.3
(7%) 1%
Adjusted Net Income
$129 $143
$131.0
(2%) 9%
Adjusted EPS
$0.84 $0.94
$0.85
(1%) 11%
Versus the prior year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately ($6) million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately ($0.03) at the midpoint in the third quarter of 2023.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With approximately 21,000 employees and operations in 16 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.
Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
In discussing trends in our performance, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures or the percentage change of certain non-GAAP financial measures in one period versus another, calculated on a constant currency basis. Constant currency is determined by stating revenues and expenses at prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on all hedges and, as applicable, net monetary assets. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Safe Harbor Statement
This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to public health crises, instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, and changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs.
Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenue
1,062,112
1,020,548
2,060,287
1,996,318
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
732,108
686,603
1,402,579
1,343,683
Research and development
44,857
47,971
90,796
93,951
Selling, general and administrative
91,312
97,329
177,462
193,009
Amortization of intangible assets
54,563
36,805
95,337
74,172
Restructuring and other charges, net
21,259
12,897
27,258
26,630
Total operating costs and expenses
944,099
881,605
1,793,432
1,731,445
Operating income
118,013
138,943
266,855
264,873
Interest expense, net
(38,105)
(44,842)
(78,196)
(90,287)
Other, net
(10,924)
(39,240)
(9,532)
(89,696)
Income before taxes
68,984
54,861
179,127
84,890
Provision for income taxes
19,873
20,020
43,599
27,608
Net income
49,111
34,841
135,528
57,282
Net income per share:
Basic
0.32
0.22
0.89
0.36
Diluted
0.32
0.22
0.88
0.36
Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
152,700
156,477
152,609
156,950
Diluted
153,064
156,994
153,194
157,812
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
857,312
1,225,518
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
772,427
742,382
Inventories
660,082
644,875
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
186,807
162,268
Total current assets
2,476,628
2,775,043
Property, plant and equipment, net
858,760
840,819
Goodwill
3,861,872
3,911,224
Other intangible assets, net
961,180
999,722
Deferred income tax assets
93,782
100,539
Other assets
140,378
128,873
Total assets
8,392,600
8,756,220
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations
1,809
256,471
Accounts payable
523,968
531,572
Income taxes payable
31,920
43,987
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
323,201
346,942
Total current liabilities
880,898
1,178,972
Deferred income tax liabilities
390,743
364,593
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
38,960
36,086
Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion
23,771
24,742
Long-term debt, net
3,770,507
3,958,928
Other long-term liabilities
77,949
82,092
Total liabilities
5,182,828
5,645,413
Total shareholders' equity
3,209,772
3,110,807
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
8,392,600
8,756,220
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
135,528
57,282
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
63,560
62,882
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,421
3,433
Gain on sale of business
(5,877)
Share-based compensation
17,607
15,739
Loss on debt financing
857
Amortization of intangible assets
95,337
74,172
Deferred income taxes
13,449
(5,211)
Mark-to-market loss on equity investments, net
302
71,100
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other
14,674
20,669
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
(117,836)
(143,178)
Acquisition-related compensation payments
(8,380)
(15,000)
Net cash provided by operating activities
212,642
141,888
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(48,989)
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(84,444)
(74,069)
Investment in debt and equity securities
(390)
(6,878)
Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold
19,000
Other
152
Net cash used in investing activities
(65,834)
(129,784)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares
5,346
14,577
Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings
(11,470)
(7,577)
Payments on debt
(448,390)
(5,664)
Dividends paid
(35,113)
(17,225)
Payments to repurchase ordinary shares
(25,076)
(144,279)
Payments of debt financing costs
(311)
(2,313)
Net cash used in financing activities
(515,014)
(162,481)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(368,206)
(150,377)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,225,518
1,708,955
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
857,312
1,558,578
Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the six months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Performance Sensing (1)
71.3
71.7
72.6
71.8
Sensing Solutions (1)
28.7
28.3
27.4
28.2
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the six months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Americas
46.2
42.1
45.7
41.0
Europe
26.7
26.0
26.9
26.1
Asia/Rest of World
27.1
31.9
27.4
32.9
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the six months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Automotive (2)
50.8
50.6
51.7
51.5
Heavy vehicle and off-road (1)
21.4
22.1
21.8
21.3
Industrial (1)
17.4
13.5
16.2
13.4
Appliance and HVAC
4.8
5.7
4.8
5.8
Aerospace
4.4
3.8
4.4
3.6
All other
1.2
4.3
1.1
4.4
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(1) Effective April 1, 2023, we reorganized our structure to move material handling products from the Performance Sensing reportable segment to the Sensing Solutions reportable segment to align with new management reporting. Accordingly, material handling revenue, which has historically been presented in the HVOR end-market, is now presented in the Industrial end-market. Prior period amounts for revenue by business and end market have been reclassified above.
(2) Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $9.6 million and $9.9 million of revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $17.7 million and $19.2 million of revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Market Outgrowth (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Reported
Organic
End Market
Reported
Organic
End Market
Sensata
4.1%
3.4%
2.5%
3.2%
4.0%
3.4%
Market outgrowth, or organic revenue growth less end market growth, can be lumpy during individual quarters due to timing of customer production launches, channel inventory, customer or platform mix, and changes in market share. For the last twelve months, market outgrowth is estimated to have been 535 bps and 735 bps since the beginning of 2020.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.
Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
118,013
11.1%
19,873
49,111
0.32
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other (1)
31,078
2.9%
(632)
30,446
0.20
Financing and other transaction costs
4,265
0.4%
(98)
3,923
0.03
Step-up depreciation and amortization (2)
53,326
5.0%
53,326
0.35
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(947)
(0.1%)
(1,090)
4,232
0.03
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,685
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
6,433
6,433
0.04
Total adjustments
87,722
8.3%
4,613
100,045
0.65
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
205,735
19.4%
15,260
149,156
0.97
(1) Includes $26.6 million of charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.
(2) Includes $13.5 million of accelerated amortization related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Income Tax
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
138,943
13.6%
20,020
34,841
0.22
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
3,888
0.4%
(36)
4,294
0.03
Financing and other transaction costs (1)
14,434
1.4%
(450)
28,277
0.18
Step-up depreciation and amortization
35,318
3.5%
35,318
0.22
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
1,190
0.1%
(4,013)
15,431
0.10
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,717
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related (2)
9,669
9,669
0.06
Total adjustments
54,830
5.4%
5,170
94,706
0.60
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
193,773
19.0%
14,850
129,547
0.83
(1) Includes a mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc of $11.8 million, recorded in other, net. Also includes $12.8 million of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of an acquisition, partially offset by $3.3 million of gains, which relate to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration amounts, each recorded in restructuring and other charges, net.
(2) Includes $11.4 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
266,855
13.0%
43,599
135,528
0.88
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other (1)
34,019
1.7%
(1,304)
32,715
0.21
Financing and other transaction costs
8,513
0.4%
2,776
11,530
0.08
Step-up depreciation and amortization (2)
92,456
4.5%
92,456
0.60
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(3,197)
(0.2%)
(237)
936
0.01
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,419
0.02
Deferred taxes and other tax related
13,224
13,224
0.09
Total adjustments
131,791
6.4%
14,459
154,280
1.01
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
398,646
19.3%
29,140
289,808
1.89
(1) Includes $26.6 million of charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.
(2) Includes $13.5 million of accelerated amortization related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
264,873
13.3%
27,608
57,282
0.36
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
8,037
0.4%
(136)
8,343
0.05
Financing and other transaction costs (1)
30,259
1.5%
(994)
102,837
0.65
Step-up depreciation and amortization
71,263
3.6%
71,263
0.45
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
1,842
0.1%
(2,202)
8,470
0.05
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,433
0.02
Deferred taxes and other tax related (2)
1,334
1,334
0.01
Total adjustments
111,401
5.6%
(1,998)
195,680
1.24
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
376,274
18.8%
29,606
252,962
1.60
(1) Includes $71.7 million of mark-to-market losses on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc, presented in other, net of our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Also includes $31.1 million of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of certain acquisitions, partially offset by gains of $9.4 million related to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration, each presented in restructuring and other charges, net of our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(2) Includes $11.4 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent companies in the Netherlands and the United States. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.
Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations
(in thousands)
For the three months
For the six months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue (1)
11,142
1,215
8,364
3,375
Selling, general and administrative
2,250
5,699
4,022
10,730
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
53,071
35,019
92,147
70,666
Restructuring and other charges, net (3)
21,259
12,897
27,258
26,630
Operating income adjustments
87,722
54,830
131,791
111,401
Interest expense, net
1,685
1,717
3,419
3,433
Other, net (4)
6,025
32,989
4,611
82,844
Provision for income taxes (5)
4,613
5,170
14,459
(1,998)
Net income adjustments
100,045
94,706
154,280
195,680
(1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a charge of $10.5 million to write down inventory related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023.
(2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include accelerated amortization of $13.5 million related to intangible assets assigned to the Spear Marine Business.
(3) The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include certain charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business and recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, including $1.2 million of severance costs, $1.7 million related to the write-down of property, plant, and equipment, $2.3 million related to the write-down of accounts receivables, and $9.1 million of other charges, including contract termination costs. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 include $3.3 million, $10.6 million, $12.8 million and $31.1 million, respectively, of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of certain acquisitions. The six months ended June 30, 2022 also includes $9.4 million of gains related to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration amounts.
(4) The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc of $11.8 million and $71.7 million, respectively.
(5) The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include $11.4 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.
Free cash flow
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
115,754
94,533
22.4%
212,642
141,888
49.9%
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(47,562)
(38,358)
(24.0%)
(84,444)
(74,069)
(14.0%)
Free cash flow
68,192
56,175
21.4%
128,198
67,819
89.0%
Adjusted corporate and other expenses
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Corporate and other expenses (GAAP)
(81,464)
(76,362)
(143,905)
(152,485)
Restructuring related and other
13,110
2,647
11,681
5,161
Financing and other transaction costs
974
2,778
3,593
6,505
Step-up depreciation and amortization
255
299
309
597
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(947)
1,190
(3,197)
1,842
Total adjustments
13,392
6,914
12,386
14,105
Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP)
(68,072)
(69,448)
(131,519)
(138,380)
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
LTM
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
388,931
49,111
34,841
135,528
57,282
Interest expense, net
166,728
38,105
44,842
78,196
90,287
Provision for income taxes
102,008
19,873
20,020
43,599
27,608
Depreciation expense
127,862
32,612
31,351
63,560
62,882
Amortization of intangible assets
174,952
54,563
36,805
95,337
74,172
EBITDA
960,481
194,264
167,859
416,220
312,231
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring related and other
63,553
31,078
4,330
34,019
8,479
Financing and other transaction costs
(87,573)
4,021
28,727
8,754
103,831
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(7,622)
5,322
19,444
1,173
10,672
Adjusted EBITDA
928,839
234,685
220,360
460,166
435,213
Net debt and leverage
As of
($ in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations
1,809
256,471
Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion
23,771
24,742
Long-term debt, net
3,770,507
3,958,928
Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations
3,796,087
4,240,141
Less: discount, net of premium
(2,355)
(3,360)
Less: deferred financing costs
(27,138)
(29,916)
Total gross indebtedness
3,825,580
4,273,417
Less: cash and cash equivalents
857,312
1,225,518
Net debt
2,968,268
3,047,899
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
928,839
903,886
Net leverage ratio
3.2
3.4
Guidance
For the three months ending September 30, 2023
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating Income
Net Income
EPS
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP
140.1
153.0
74.1
83.9
0.47
0.56
Restructuring related and other
2.4
3.5
2.4
3.5
0.02
0.02
Financing and other transaction costs
2.5
3.5
2.5
3.5
0.02
0.02
Step-up depreciation and amortization
38.0
39.0
38.0
39.0
0.25
0.25
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1.5
1.5
0.01
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
10.5
11.6
0.07
0.08
Non-GAAP
183.0
199.0
129.0
143.0
0.84
0.94
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
153.4
153.4
(1) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.
