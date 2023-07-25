Protein Expression Market to be Worth $6.64 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein expression market size is expected to reach USD 6.64 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.36% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing research in proteomics and genomics, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and escalating demand for biologic products around the globe are enhancing the demand for protein expression, which is likely to drive the market. For instance, in April 2022, in a research published on Frontiers Media S.A., researchers differentially expressed 22 proteins to identify potential diagnostic biomarkers for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By expression system, the prokaryotic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. The high usage of this system among the researchers is due to enabling them to produce biologically active proteins in large quantities in a short time.

By product, the services segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The increasing outsourcing to CROs and growing demand for recombinant protein in the non-healthcare sectors are fueling the segment growth.

By application, the therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to an increase in R&D investment and strategic initiatives such as fundraising.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the growing demand for biologics for chronic diseases.

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the availability of funding opportunities for emerging players, along with the existence of significant R&D investment in the region.

Protein Expression Market Growth & Trends

An increase in R&D investments by the players is estimated to have a considerable impact on the usage of protein expression. In August 2022, the managing director of Biocon Biologics stated in one of his interviews that the overall cost of the R&D is 12-14% of revenues. The investment is essential to build a sustainable portfolio of around 20 biosimilar molecules and the company is anticipated to launch at least once every 1-2 years. The approximate cost of developing these molecules is USD 50-100 million.

Other determinants such as rapid acceleration in the demand for protein therapeutics and government investment in the applications of the protein expression industry are also supporting the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, Proteomics International Laboratories was awarded approximately USD 286,833 funding from the Australian Government under the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) initiative. The funding is expected to support the manufacturing of the PromarkerD test in Australia. Such financial assistances are likely to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic developed the urge to profile and conduct differential gene expression analyses on COVID-19 patients. Research published in Briefings in Bioinformatics, March 2021, employed the data of protein-drug interaction to identify the prospective drugs for COVID-19. As a result, the usage of the process is projected to upsurge during the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to market growth.

The growing requirement for personalized therapy and vaccine is expected to be the key factor fueling the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Amgen announced a collaboration with Generate Biomedicines to discover and develop protein therapeutics for various areas. The companies are estimating the worth of this collaboration around USD 1.9 billion.

The increasing development of recombinant proteins for industrial use, such as the production of food and beverages, is anticipated to boost the use of protein expression in the non-healthcare sector. However, the retail pricings of recombinant proteins for industrial and pharmaceutical uses are drastically different as pharmaceutical proteins are sold for billions of dollars per kg, while industrial proteins for tens of dollars per kg. R&D, clinical trials, and patents are the additional requirements of pharmaceutical proteins.

Protein Expression Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.55 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.64 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.36% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Protein Expression Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein expression market report on the basis of expression system, products, application, end-use, and region:

Protein Expression Market - System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Prokaryotic

Mammalian Cell

Insect Cell

Yeast

Others

Protein Expression Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Reagents

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Services

Instruments

Protein Expression Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

Protein Expression Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Academic Research

Contract research organizations

Others

Protein Expression Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan

China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in Protein Expression Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck Millipore

New England BioLabs, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Expression Technologies

Lucigen Corporation

