Curium Announces License and Development Agreement With Lantheus for AI-Based PSMA PET Software in Europe

Builds on existing collaboration between Curium and Lantheus for prostate cancer PSMA-targeted PET imaging

Deep-learning platform for standardization of comprehensive reporting in Europe

PARIS, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today a 'License and Development' agreement with EXINI Diagnostics AB, a Lantheus company (EXINI), to customize EXINI's artificial intelligence (AI) platform for use in Europe. The agreement builds on the existing prostate cancer PSMA-targeted PET imaging collaboration between Curium and Lantheus with an exclusive licensing and development agreement for AI-powered quantitative analysis and standardized reporting of PSMA PET/CT image assessments.

Today's announcement follows the May 2023 decision by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency that recommended granting a marketing authorization for PYLCLARI® (piflufolastat (18F)), intended for the diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, EXINI's deep learning platform will be tailored to meet the specific needs of the European market. The clinical value proposition of the platform is to increase the efficiency and reproducibility of PSMA PET/CT image assessments in prostate cancer and establish the standard for comprehensive reporting across the US and Europe. The deep learning algorithm will be trained on anonymized data from Curium's European Phase III PYTHON (NCT04734184) clinical trial, in addition to the existing dataset from the two U.S. registrational studies (OSPREY - NCT02981368 and CONDOR - NCT03739684) of piflufolastat F18.

The AI-enabled assessment will assist in bringing increased consistency, reliability, and efficiency in reporting PSMA-avid total disease burden and in monitoring its change with treatments.

Benoit Woessmer, CEO PET Europe at Curium commented: "By leveraging artificial intelligence and the extensive anonymized data from our European PYTHON clinical trial, this is an important milestone in enhancing prostate cancer diagnosis, and indeed for the patients themselves. We are excited about using deep learning to help us redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine."

Etienne Montagut, Chief Business Officer at Lantheus commented: "PSMA PET has had an important impact on prostate cancer management. With the expanding treatment options in prostate cancer, including PSMA RLT, there is increasing demand for efficient, standardized quantitative assessment of PSMA disease burden. Our partnership with Curium expands the pool of patient data informing our AI algorithm and enables more widespread access to our software."

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

