

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.106 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.658 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $7.157 billion from $7.751 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.106 Bln. vs. $1.658 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $7.157 Bln vs. $7.751 Bln last year.



