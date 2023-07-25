Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 24th July 2023.

Project: ADIL

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://adilchain.io/

About: ADIL-Chain (ADIL) is a decentralized, high-efficiency, and energy-saving public chain. It is compatible with smart contracts and supports high-performance transactions. ADIL's mission goes beyond being just a public chain; it also focuses on discovering and supporting high-potential developers and innovative projects. Leveraging the world's largest trading ecosystem, ADIL aims to become the birthplace of innovative technologies and businesses, building a complete ecosystem for technology development, application promotion, and trading.

Project: BHCC

Listing date: 26th July

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.omnixrc.xyz/

About: BHCC Coin is the first real estate management specialized coin in Korea. A plan to buy and sell real estate such as apartments and offices with coins. Since the second half of last year, we have been working with large domestic construction companies. BHCC is holding business briefing sessions with the developers. BHCC Coin will cover rental fees for offices and studios in the future. To be able to send and receive coins, real estate brokerage associations, etc. BHCC is also negotiating with relevant agencies. It is getting a good response from these real estate brokerage groups.

Project: SMETA

Listing date: 27th July

Key words: Web3 Metaverse/DAO, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://starkmeta.io

About: Starkmeta is a Singapore-based startup game company that successfully integrated generative AI (ChatGPT) with Unreal Engine 5 and Web3 metaverse games for the first time. Now, you can go around the big city, enjoy social networking with friends, select the products you want through the AI assistant in the store or create your own, and earn money as a creator can be enjoyed. In addition, by integrating with XR (extended reality) devices, you can enjoy more immersive gaming.

Project: DUBX

Listing date: 30th July

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://arabianchain.org/

About: ArabianChain Technology is an open source, community-based project that allows user to building decentralized Apps and build a full-featured application platform on top of it. ArabianChain allows users to create their own instructions of any complexity they wish. In this way, it serves as a platform for many different types of decentralized applications, including but not limited to cryptocurrencies. Our blockchain also allows users to self-executing, and globally accessible smart contracts to be developed, and for crypto currencies to be built, transacted, tracked, and safeguarded over a network of thousands of connected yet distributed devices.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 17th July 2023 to 23rd July 2023

Name: RLB

Weekly gain: 50%

Official Website: https://rollbit.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rlb_usdt/

Name: LFI

Weekly gain: 10%

Official Website: http://www.lfi.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lfi_usdt/

Name: MSQ

Official Website: https://globalmsq.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/msq_usdt/

Name: ARKM

Weekly gain: 1046%

Official Website: https://zh.arkhamintelligence.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/arkm_usdt/

Name: SNEK

Official Website: https://www.snek.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/snek_usdt/

Name: HOPPY

Official Website: https://www.hoppytoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hoppy_usdt/

Name: USDC1

Official Website: https://greendildo.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/usdc1_usdt/

Name: MOG

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://www.mogcoin.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mog_usdt/

Name: MPL

Weekly gain: 78%

Official Website: https://www.maple.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mpl_usdt/

Name: FTRB

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: https://faithtribe.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ftrb_usdt/

Name: ICMT

Weekly gain: 754724%

Official Website: https://icmt.monster/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/icmt_usdt/

Name: PG

Weekly gain: 101%

Official Website: https://pego.network/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pg_usdt/

Name: UNIBOT

Weekly gain: 297%

Official Website: https://unibot.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/unibot_usdt/

Name: ZBU

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: http://www.zeebu.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zbu_usdt/

Name: LOOTBOT

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://lootbot.xyz

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lootbot_usdt/

Name: USHA

Official Website: https://ushark.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/usha_usdt/

Name: CLFI

Weekly gain: 12%

Official Website: https://lfi.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/clfi_usdt/

