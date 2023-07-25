DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2G LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 583.584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 295441 CODE: CU2G LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LN Sequence No.: 260077 EQS News ID: 1687809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)