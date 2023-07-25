

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland dropped for the fourth straight month in June, in line with expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in June, down slightly from 5.1 percent in May.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people declined to 783,500 in June from 802,300 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 declined to 93,100 in June from 96,300 in the previous month.



