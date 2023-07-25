

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.54 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $44.75 billion from $35.76 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.54 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $44.75 Bln vs. $35.76 Bln last year.



