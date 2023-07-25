Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands Partner to Provide Medical Cannabis Access in Mississippi

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., the renowned pioneers of the cannabis industry, and Southern Sky Brands, a leading provider of medical cannabis products, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to high-quality medical cannabis products for the patients of Mississippi.

"This partnership is all about the patients. We want to ensure that the people of Mississippi have access to safe, effective, and compassionate medical cannabis options," said Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. "By combining our knowledge and resources with Southern Sky Brands, we can make a real difference in improving the lives of patients in need."

Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. added, "We believe in the power of medical cannabis to provide relief and promote wellness. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to delivering innovative products and patient-centric care to the people of Mississippi. Together, we can break down barriers and reduce stigma surrounding medical cannabis."

The partnership's primary focus is to address the pressing need for medical cannabis in Mississippi, working closely with healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and local communities to ensure patients receive the best possible care. By leveraging the unique strengths of both organizations, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands aim to shape the medical cannabis landscape in the state and improve the lives of patients in need.

As part of this partnership, Southern Sky Brands, with their extensive experience in cannabis cultivation, production, and distribution, will bring their expertise and state-of-the-art cultivation facilities to ensure a steady supply of premium-quality medical cannabis products. They are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring that patients in Mississippi have access to exceptional medical cannabis options.

Both Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands share a common vision of empowering patients and promoting wellness through the responsible use of medical cannabis. This partnership marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal as we collaborate to provide Mississippians with compassionate care, innovative products, and a patient-centric approach.

We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on patients' lives in Mississippi, as well as the potential to serve as a model for responsible medical cannabis access in other regions. By combining our resources, knowledge, and passion for the industry, we are confident that Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands will make a lasting difference in the lives of patients in need.

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.:

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. is a renowned name in the cannabis industry, recognized for their pioneering contributions and advocacy for responsible cannabis use. With a rich history and deep-rooted knowledge of cannabis culture, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and promoting wellness for all.

cheechandchong.com

About Southern Sky Brands:

Southern Sky Brands is a farm-to-patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical-grade approach to growth, cultivation, and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high-quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

southernskybrands.com

