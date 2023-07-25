SideChannel, Inc. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results & Provide Corporate Update

Conference call & webcast on August 9, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies, announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The company will discuss the results on a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time on August 9, 2023.

CALL INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 4:30 pm EDT

Dial In: Toll Free: 877-545-0523 International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 157177

A webcast of the call will also be available: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2071/48675

The call will include management remarks and a Q&A session comprised of questions submitted in advance and during the meeting. Advance questions may be submitted to ir@sidechannel.com no later than 4:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday.

About SideChannel

SideChannel, founded in 2019, creates top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help protect their assets. SideChannel employs a combination of skilled and experienced talent, technology tools, and battle-tested processes to offer a complete program. SideChannel also offers Enclave; a network microsegmentation solution that simplifies securing a network in a zero-trust model. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

SideChannel

146 Main Street Suite 405 Worcester, MA 01608

Investor Contact

Investor Relations IR@sidechannel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SideChannel's future expectations, plans and prospects, subject to the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes", "hopes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "potential", "could", "should", or "may", and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act and otherwise. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SideChannel to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired company into our company; that we have incurred net losses since inception, our need for additional funding, the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and the terms of any future funding we raise; our dependence on current management and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; competition for our products; our ability to develop and successfully introduce new products, improve current products and innovate; unpredictability in our operating results; our ability to retain existing licensees and add new licensees; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property (IP), enforce our IP rights and defend against claims

that we infringed on the IP of others; the risk associated with the concentration of our cash in one financial institution at levels above the amount protected by FDIC insurance; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SideChannel's future results. Further, factors that we do not presently deem material as of the date of this release may become material in the future. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SideChannel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SideChannel undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, nor any obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

