Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights announces PsychMD as the Headline Sponsor of the highly anticipated Wonderland Miami Conference, now in its third year and poised to be the largest event to date. Taking place from November 9th to 11th, 2023, at the illustrious Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami, FL, this conference is set to attract over 300 speakers and feature three stages hosting more than 100 sessions, along with activations, an exhibition floor, and captivating art installations.

Wonderland is at the forefront of cutting-edge conferences, shining a spotlight on the future of medicine and therapies, with a specific focus on psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity. Serving as both a thought-leadership platform and a gathering point for influential leaders in science, policy, and business, Wonderland acts as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a remarkable fusion of knowledge sharing and entertainment, to high-level discussions.

"We are delighted to sponsor the Wonderland Miami Conference. This is a synergistic opportunity for us as the conference embodies our core values and vision for the future of mental health," stated Dr. Bryan Henry, President of PsychMD. "We are excited to contribute to the discourse on innovative and transformative therapies that promise significant advancements in mental health care."

PsychMD is a forward thinking mental wellness company that leverages the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine to facilitate enduring personal growth. A pioneer in offering AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, PsychMD provides affordable and accessible mental health care for all. The company's unique approach allows individuals to engage in therapy sessions from their homes, eliminating common barriers like transportation or stigma.

Richard Skaife, Chair of Wonderland, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are honoured to have PsychMD as our Headline Sponsor. Their work is disrupting the mental health landscape and aligns perfectly with the Wonderland mission. Together, we hope to catalyse the evolution of medicine and therapies, emphasising the importance of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy."

Wonderland Miami will feature compelling speakers, showcases, screenings and exhibits focused on groundbreaking approaches to health and wellbeing. Learn more at https://wonderlandconference.com/.

About PsychMD

PsychMD is a forward-thinking mental wellness company offering affordable mental health care for all. Embracing the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine and AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, it strives to improve mental health outcomes, increase accessibility, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

About Wonderland

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future - psychedelic medicine, longevity and mental health. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for disruptive innovation related to the medicine and therapies of the future with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Emphasizing the critical intersection of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy, Wonderland is dedicated to delivering real-life events featuring high-quality programming at its stunning Miami location and venue.

