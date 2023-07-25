Company to host investor webinar on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST to provide a corporate update and discuss Plurilock's strategic focus on AI safety

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an AI cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that Info-Tech Research Group ("Info-Tech"), a global IT research and advisory firm, has ranked Plurilock's flagship software platform, 'Plurilock AI' as the top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) software.

According to Info-Tech's CASB software rankings, Plurilock AI was ranked first among leading software solutions including Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Prisma Cloud, Cisco Cloudlock and Oracle Cloud Access Security Broker.1 In addition, Plurilock AI was rated as a leader in terms of product features and satisfaction and vendor experience and capabilities. 2

"We are delighted to announce that Plurilock AI has been ranked as the top CASB software by Info-Tech," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This ranking provides further validation that our unique technology offers robust security features that can protect our clients' employees during work remote sessions. The safety of our customer data and key resources is a top priority and we aim to become a market leader in providing zero-trust cybersecurity solutions."

Investor Webinar

The Company will host an investor webinar on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST to provide a corporate update and discuss Plurilock's strategic focus on AI safety.

Presenters:

Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock

Scott Meyers, CFO of Plurilock

To register for the webinar, click the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y4x4u-UwSzaaqk4Euq6brw

A Q&A session will be held at the end of the webinar during which the Plurilock management team will answer investor questions.

Plurilock Featured in Omdia's "On the Radar" Report

The Company is also pleased to announce that Plurilock was featured in a recent Omdia "On the Radar" report. The report highlights the capabilities of Plurilock's DEFEND continuous authentication product, which is integrated with Amazon WorkSpaces and designed for remote work sessions as well as the Company's single sign-on, data loss prevention and cloud access security broker technology.3

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety, and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With patented artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock AI enables zero-trust architecture and identity threat detection and response capabilities for regulated organizations with remote workforces. Through its Solutions Division, Plurilock aggregates world-class IT services and brings a comprehensive line of products that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

About Info-Tech

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest-growing information technology research and advisory company, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. We produce unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions.

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading global research and consultancy firm, based in London, United Kingdom, that offers technology markets research, consulting and custom reports and go-to-market advice and services. https://omdia.tech.informa.com/

