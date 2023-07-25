Advantage Futures deploys Eventus' Validus platform for trade surveillance

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions, announced today that Advantage Futures has deployed the firm's Validus platform to meet its trade surveillance needs. Advantage is among the highest volume clearing firms in the futures industry.

Advantage made the decision to migrate to the Eventus software solution following extensive research on companies in the space and testing of the Validus platform to ensure the features met its needs.

Joseph Guinan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Advantage Futures, said: "I've had great respect for Eventus CEO Travis Schwab for more than 15 years. The company has thrived under his leadership, and its Validus trade surveillance platform is now an important component of the Advantage surveillance program."

Guinan said the firm chose Validus for its strong machine learning capabilities, customizable features that allow users to change parameters from one exchange to another, ease of use and knowledgeable, responsive team.

The Validus platform is used widely throughout the futures industry and other asset classes. The software solution and expertise within the firm have earned the company more than 30 global and regional awards in the past five years.

Validus' use of automation, including machine learning, speeds up alert triage and ensures the most actionable alerts are escalated for further investigation. The platform handles alert generation covering billions of messages per day, around the clock, providing comprehensive coverage across trading flows. Validus is uniquely able to ingest data in any format from any source, streamlining the ability to onboard without tying up the clients' resources.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets.

Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

About Advantage Futures

Advantage Futures is among the highest volume clearing firms in the futures industry with a diverse and expanding client base including professional traders, proprietary trading firms, institutional clients, exchange-traded funds, foreign and domestic non-clearing futures brokers, hedge funds, and individuals. The Chicago-based firm processed well over 5 billion contracts during more than 20 years registered as a futures commission merchant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Advantage clients are domiciled in 65 countries, territories, and jurisdictions across the globe and can access over 20 global futures exchanges.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635481/Eventus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advantage-futures-deploys-eventus-validus-platform-for-trade-surveillance-301884496.html