Bitget Unveils Rebranding Initiative to Reinforce Leadership in Smart Crypto Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , announced its latest rebranding initiative, focused on strengthening its position as a leader in innovative trading products. The rebranding campaign centers around the "Trade smarter" philosophy, emphasizing Bitget's dedication to empowering individuals with intuitive tools for a secure, user-friendly, and efficient financial future. The vision is exemplified through Bitget's leading copy trading feature as well as AI-powered tools to be introduced in the near future. With these features, Bitget aims to bring about change in the industry and create a win-win situation for different types of traders.

"Bitget's 5-year journey has been a testament to our continuous technological transformation, and I am proud of the progress the platform has achieved since 2018. Today, as we unveil our new brand identity, vision and visuals, we reaffirm our dedication to shaping a smarter digital future. Bitget is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to create a trading environment that is safer, smarter, and more productive, reflecting our shared vision for success," as Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, commented on the rebranding initiative.

Bitget recently reached the 20 million registered users landmark after integrating with Bitget Wallet (known as Bitkeep before), a considerable achievement since the exchange was launched in 2018. At present, over 110,000 traders are contributing their trading strategies to the platform, with around 540,000 following them and leveraging their experience. The launch of copy trading on Bitget had a significant impact on the results it achieved in H1 2023, attracting over 29,700 new elite traders, 169,800 new followers, and a total of over $74 million in generated profits.

Bitget is also updating its visual identity to streamline the trading process, making it more simple and efficient. The brand's new visual design will be based on a "subtractive" approach, which will touch first the "tails" in Bitget's iconic arrow logo. The simplified graphic emphasizes a sense of direction to help users find their own trading vector that aligns with their investment goals. The exchange will undergo a complete visual overhaul of its mobile and desktop versions in the next six months.

The unwavering commitments of Bitget, which include adherence to transparency and education, also extend to the exchange's educational endeavors, which are part of the "Trade smarter" philosophy. To this end, Bitget continues to set the highest bar for transparency and user security by publishing monthly audits of the state of its reserves, with the Proof of Reserves having reached 223% in July, and the User Protection Fund topping $300 million in value stored.

"From its inception, Bitget has championed the slogan "Better trading, better life," inspiring individuals to embrace cryptocurrencies and unlock their potential for a brighter future. Over the past five years, it has been at the forefront of innovation, prioritizing users' needs to address complex challenges in trading. Today, Bitget remains a trailblazer, offering user-friendly trading products that set the standard in the crypto industry. With an unwavering commitment to shaping a smarter future, Bitget harnesses the power of technology to empower its users and drive positive change in the industry," added Chen.

Bitget currently operates in over 60 countries and regions with 1,300 employees and was ranked Top 4 in CEXs for the quarterly accumulated trading volume, according to TokenInsight 2023 Q2 Exchange Report. Among the Top 5 CEXs, Bitget had the second-highest increase in market shares, growing by 1.81% to reach 8.7%. BGB token became the best-performing CEX token in 2023, outperforming BTC year-to-date.

The exchange intends to continue enhancing its platform and launching more helpful tools such as AI-empowered features to assist users in trading smarter. Bitget will also continue to improve user awareness about cryptocurrencies through its global education initiatives, programs, and partnerships with renowned names such as Lionel Messi.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160253/Bitget_Unveils_Rebranding_Initiative.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160254/The_simplified_Bitget.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-unveils-rebranding-initiative-to-reinforce-leadership-in-smart-crypto-trading-301885022.html