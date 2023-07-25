

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, automaker General Motors Co. (GM) raised its full-year 2023 guidance for net income attributable to stockholders to a range of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion from the prior forecast range of $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion.



EBIT-adjusted is also now expected to be in the range of $12.0 billion to $14.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $11.0 billion to $13.0 billion.



