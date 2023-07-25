

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $246.83 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $210.59 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.29 million or $3.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $621.16 million from $551.81 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $246.83 Mln. vs. $210.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.09 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q2): $621.16 Mln vs. $551.81 Mln last year.



