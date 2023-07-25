

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



For the full year, 3M Co. (MMM) increased its adjusted earnings outlook to $8.60 - $9.10 from $8.50 - $9.00 provided earlier.



Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect earnings of $8.62 per share for year.



Below are the Q2 earnings highlights for 3M:



Earnings: -$6.84 billion in Q2 vs. $78 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$12.35 in Q2 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $2.17 per share for the period.



Revenue: $8.33 billion in Q2 vs. $8.70 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 to $9.10



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken