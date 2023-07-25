BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Second quarter results were ahead of expectations and demand for space across unit sizes in our high-quality portfolio remains elevated," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by the depth and breadth of activity on recently recaptured square footage from bankruptcies and remain well positioned given the Company's market mix, liquidity and expected tailwind from rent commencements and tactical redevelopment deliveries."

Results for the Quarter

Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $57.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was the result of the gain on sale of joint venture and wholly-owned assets in the second quarter of 2022 as well as higher depreciation expense due to accelerated depreciation due to the commencement of a redevelopment project. Second quarter 2023 results were also impacted by lower joint venture management fees, higher interest expense and a separation charge included within general and administration expenses, partially offset by base rent growth and the net impact of property acquisitions.

Second quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was $61.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $66.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the year-ago period primarily due to the lower management fees and income from joint ventures and higher interest expense.

Significant Second Quarter and Recent Activity

Issued the Company's ninth Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The report was completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative and with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics and frameworks. The report provides an annual update on the Company's corporate responsibility and sustainability programs and can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2022CSR.

Acquired three convenience shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $48.5 million, including Alpha Soda Center (Atlanta, GA) for $9.4 million, Barrett Corners (Atlanta, GA) for $15.6 million and Briarcroft Center (Houston, TX) for $23.5 million.

Sold two shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $72.0 million ($14.4 million at share).

As previously announced, recorded a charge of $3.1 million related to a restructuring plan, which includes a Voluntary Retirement Offer. The balance of the expected $5.3 million in total charges is expected to be incurred in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Restructuring charges have been excluded from OFFO results.

In May 2023, repurchased 140,633 Operating Partnership ("OP") units in a privately negotiated transaction at an aggregate cost of $1.7 million, or $12.34 per unit. Following the repurchase, the Company has no outstanding OP units, which is expected to reduce future tax and legal compliance costs.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

Reported an increase of 1.7% in same-store net operating income ("SSNOI") on a pro rata basis for the second quarter of 2023, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period. SSNOI in the second quarter of 2022 included $1.2 million of rental income at SITE Centers' share related to prior years, primarily from cash basis tenants, which was a 130 basis-point headwind to second quarter 2023 SSNOI growth.

Generated cash new leasing spreads of 22.5% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 7.4%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2023 and cash new leasing spreads of 14.8% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 7.2%, both on a pro rata basis, for the second quarter of 2023.

Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 35.0% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.3%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2023 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 23.3% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.9%, both on a pro rata basis, for the second quarter of 2023.

Reported a leased rate of 95.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 95.9% at March 31, 2023 and 94.4% at June 30, 2022, all on a pro rata basis. The sequential decline was primarily related to the rejection of four wholly owned Bed, Bath & Beyond leases with one of the units released in the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2023, the Signed Not Opened ("SNO") spread was 310 basis points, representing $18.3 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.

Guidance

The Company has updated its 2023 full-year guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO per share to include the impact of the second quarter operating results. Impairment charges, gains on sale of interests and assets, transaction and debt extinguishment costs are excluded from guidance. The guidance update is as follows:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

FY 2023E (prior)

Per Share - Diluted FY 2023E (revised)

Per Share - Diluted Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $0.17 - $0.25 $0.11 - $0.19 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.90 - 0.94 0.96 - 1.00 Equity in net (income) of JVs (0.02) - (0.01) (0.03) JVs' FFO 0.04 - 0.05 0.04 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (reported actual) (0.02) (0.02) FFO (NAREIT) $1.11 - $1.17 $1.10 - $1.14 Separation and other charges n/a 0.03 Operating FFO $1.11 - $1.17 $1.13 - $1.17

In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed range of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as described below under Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics. Key assumptions for 2023 guidance include the following:

FY 2023E (prior) FY 2023E (revised) Joint Venture fee income $5 - $7 million $5 - $7 million SSNOI (1) (0.50)% - 3.00% 0.00% - 3.00% SSNOI - Adjusted for 2022 Uncollectible Revenue Impact (2) 0.50% - 4.00% 1.00% - 4.00%

(1) Including redevelopment and approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods, which is an approximately 100 basis-point headwind to 2023 SSNOI growth. (2) Including redevelopment and excluding revenue impact of approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Conference Call and Supplemental Information

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate with access to the slide presentation, please visit the Investor Relations portion of SITE's website, ir.sitecenters.com, or for audio only, dial 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using pass code 1798214 at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers' website at ir.sitecenters.com. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will also be available at ir.sitecenters.com for further review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 5634930 through August 25, 2023. Copies of the Company's supplemental package and earnings slide presentation are available on the Company's website.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP")), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs and certain transaction costs. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income ("NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for prior period comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented including activity associated with major and tactical redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed rate of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as noted above.

The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation includes only comparable leases which are deals executed within one year of the date that the prior tenant vacated. Deals executed after one year of the date the prior tenant vacated, deals which are a combination of existing units, new leases at major redevelopment properties, and deals for units vacant at the time of acquisition are considered non-comparable and excluded from the calculation.

Safe Harbor

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate volatility; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in our geographic markets; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics and other public health crises; unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of financial, operations or third party data maintained in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 2Q23 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Revenues: Rental income (1) $135,954 $136,203 $271,826 $266,087 Other property revenues 429 922 1,390 2,097 136,383 137,125 273,216 268,184 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 22,476 22,278 45,642 44,214 Real estate taxes 20,279 20,624 40,332 40,807 42,755 42,902 85,974 85,021 Net operating income 93,628 94,223 187,242 183,163 Other income (expense): JV fees and other fee income 1,775 3,557 3,634 6,818 Interest expense (20,921) (18,909) (40,844) (37,167) Depreciation and amortization (58,698) (51,021) (112,714) (101,385) General and administrative (2) (14,031) (11,353) (24,676) (23,604) Other income (expense), net (634) (1,147) (1,321) (1,651) Impairment charges 0 (2,536) 0 (2,536) Income before earnings from JVs and other 1,119 12,814 11,321 23,638 Equity in net income of JVs 4,618 1,381 5,977 1,550 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 41,970 3,749 45,326 (Loss) gain on disposition of real estate, net (22) 4,597 183 4,455 Tax expense (362) (353) (575) (605) Net income 5,353 60,409 20,655 74,364 Non-controlling interests 0 (19) (18) (37) Net income SITE Centers 5,353 60,390 20,637 74,327 Preferred dividends (2,789) (2,789) (5,578) (5,578) Net income Common Shareholders $2,564 $57,601 $15,059 $68,749 Weighted average shares - Basic - EPS 209,266 213,864 209,616 212,989 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 181 1,047 445 1,245 Weighted average shares - Diluted - EPS 209,447 214,911 210,061 214,234 Earnings per common share - Basic $0.01 $0.27 $0.07 $0.32 Earnings per common share - Diluted $0.01 $0.27 $0.07 $0.32 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $89,023 $87,936 $177,996 $172,163 Ground lease minimum rents 6,343 6,751 12,812 13,458 Straight-line rent, net 988 537 1,664 1,533 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,691 1,061 2,876 2,218 Percentage and overage rent 2,252 1,648 3,403 2,785 Recoveries 34,501 33,763 69,817 66,597 Uncollectible revenue (548) 1,162 (315) 2,270 Ancillary and other rental income 1,448 1,333 3,205 2,797 Lease termination fees 256 2,012 368 2,266 (2) Separation charge 2,928 0 2,928 0

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 2Q23 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $2,564 $57,601 $15,059 $68,749 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 57,350 49,775 110,067 98,903 Equity in net income of JVs (4,618) (1,381) (5,977) (1,550) JVs' FFO 2,201 3,883 4,183 8,198 Non-controlling interests 0 19 18 37 Impairment of real estate 0 2,536 0 2,536 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (41,970) (3,749) (45,326) Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net 22 (4,597) (183) (4,455) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $57,519 $65,866 $119,418 $127,092 Separation and other charges 3,099 0 3,099 0 Transaction, debt extinguishment and other (at SITE's share) 677 973 1,506 1,304 RVI disposition fees 0 (385) 0 (385) Total non-operating items, net 3,776 588 4,605 919 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $61,295 $66,454 $124,023 $128,011 Weighted average shares & units - Basic: FFO & OFFO 209,326 214,005 209,717 213,130 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 181 906 445 1,104 Weighted average shares & units - Diluted: FFO & OFFO 209,507 214,911 210,162 214,234 FFO per share - Basic $0.27 $0.31 $0.57 $0.60 FFO per share - Diluted $0.27 $0.31 $0.57 $0.59 Operating FFO per share - Basic $0.29 $0.31 $0.59 $0.60 Operating FFO per share - Diluted $0.29 $0.31 $0.59 $0.60 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.26 $0.26 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Redevelopment costs 3,707 3,694 8,117 11,845 Maintenance capital expenditures 4,878 7,731 7,024 9,987 Tenant allowances and landlord work 11,031 12,233 25,752 21,601 Leasing commissions 2,066 2,610 4,394 4,368 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 805 971 1,601 2,145 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 1,024 625 1,720 1,705 Straight-line fixed CAM 69 108 144 211 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,782 1,152 3,051 2,396 Straight-line ground rent expense (41) (32) (105) (66) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,198) (1,228) (2,426) (2,514) Capitalized interest expense 308 245 594 467 Stock compensation expense (1,742) (1,717) (3,362) (3,440) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,349) (1,248) (2,652) (2,486)

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 2Q23 4Q22 Assets: Land $1,094,240 $1,066,852 Buildings 3,770,497 3,733,805 Fixtures and tenant improvements 600,948 576,036 5,465,685 5,376,693 Depreciation (1,724,837) (1,652,899) 3,740,848 3,723,794 Construction in progress and land 60,231 56,466 Real estate, net 3,801,079 3,780,260 Investments in and advances to JVs 40,556 44,608 Cash 28,041 20,254 Restricted cash 552 960 Receivables and straight-line (1) 61,376 63,926 Intangible assets, net (2) 98,982 105,945 Other assets, net 30,415 29,064 Total Assets 4,061,001 4,045,017 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 175,000 0 Unsecured debt 1,367,775 1,453,923 Unsecured term loan 198,689 198,521 Secured debt 53,829 54,577 1,795,293 1,707,021 Dividends payable 30,083 30,389 Other liabilities (3) 210,927 214,985 Total Liabilities 2,036,303 1,952,395 Preferred shares 175,000 175,000 Common shares 21,437 21,437 Paid-in capital 5,971,918 5,974,216 Distributions in excess of net income (4,085,897) (4,046,370) Deferred compensation 4,941 5,025 Accumulative comprehensive income 10,125 9,038 Common shares in treasury at cost (72,826) (51,518) Non-controlling interests 0 5,794 Total Equity 2,024,698 2,092,622 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,061,001 $4,045,017 (1) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net $35,658 $33,879 (2) Operating lease right of use assets 17,629 18,197 (3) Operating lease liabilities 37,313 37,777 Below-market leases, net 57,844 59,825

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 2Q23 2Q22 2Q23 2Q22 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $5,353 $60,390 $5,353 $60,390 Fee income (1,775) (3,557) (1,775) (3,557) Interest expense 20,921 18,909 20,921 18,909 Depreciation and amortization 58,698 51,021 58,698 51,021 General and administrative 14,031 11,353 14,031 11,353 Other expense (income), net 634 1,147 634 1,147 Impairment charges 0 2,536 0 2,536 Equity in net income of joint ventures (4,618) (1,381) (4,618) (1,381) Tax expense 362 353 362 353 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (41,970) 0 (41,970) Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net 22 (4,597) 22 (4,597) Income from non-controlling interests 0 19 0 19 Consolidated NOI 93,628 94,223 93,628 94,223 Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 15,860 1,339 3,233 589 Interest expense 6,307 9,030 1,441 2,063 Depreciation and amortization 8,281 13,328 1,938 2,969 Impairment charges 0 3,340 0 668 Other expense (income), net 2,378 2,422 538 585 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (14,874) (1,790) (2,975) (357) Unconsolidated NOI $17,952 $27,669 4,175 6,517 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 97,803 100,740 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (4,063) (8,591) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 93,740 92,149 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment 1.7%

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 6M23 6M22 6M23 6M22 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $20,637 $74,327 $20,637 $74,327 Fee income (3,634) (6,818) (3,634) (6,818) Interest expense 40,844 37,167 40,844 37,167 Depreciation and amortization 112,714 101,385 112,714 101,385 General and administrative 24,676 23,604 24,676 23,604 Other expense (income), net 1,321 1,651 1,321 1,651 Impairment charges 0 2,536 0 2,536 Equity in net income of joint ventures (5,977) (1,550) (5,977) (1,550) Tax expense 575 605 575 605 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (3,749) (45,326) (3,749) (45,326) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (183) (4,455) (183) (4,455) Income from non-controlling interests 18 37 18 37 Consolidated NOI 187,242 183,163 187,242 183,163 Net income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 20,627 (39) 4,237 615 Interest expense 13,348 18,319 3,028 4,151 Depreciation and amortization 17,343 27,673 4,029 6,148 Impairment charges 0 8,540 0 1,708 Other expense (income), net 4,938 4,994 1,112 1,182 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (20,178) (1,692) (4,037) (291) Unconsolidated NOI $36,078 $57,795 8,369 13,513 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 195,611 196,676 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (9,566) (15,922) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 186,045 180,754 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment 2.9%

