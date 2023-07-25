ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $720 million, or $3.21 per share. Reported net income for the quarter includes a $65 million pre-tax, or $0.21 per share, insurance benefit recorded in the period. In the prior year, the Company reported net income for the second quarter of $652 million, or $2.73 per share.

" Our outstanding financial results reflect the benefits of our operating model as we strategically align production of build-to-order and quick-move-in homes with applicable demand across our consumer groups," said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup. " By remaining disciplined and balanced in executing our business plan, we were able to realize higher closings and prices in the period, along with driving exceptional margins of 29.6% and a return on equity* of 32%."

" Our net new orders increased 24% over last year, which reflects our ability to help solve affordability challenges caused by today's higher mortgage rates and capitalize on the ongoing strength in demand for new homes," added Mr. Marshall. " While there remains an extremely limited supply of existing homes, we have an expanded community count and a much improved supply chain that has PulteGroup well positioned to meet buyer demand going forward."

Home sale revenues for the second quarter increased 8% over the prior year to $4.1 billion. Higher revenues in the quarter were driven by a 5% increase in closings to 7,518 homes, in combination with a 3% increase in average sales price to $540,000.

The Company's second quarter homebuilding gross margin of 29.6% was down 170 basis points from the prior year, but represents a sequential increase of 50 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Reported second quarter SG&A expense of $315 million, or 7.8% of home sale revenues, includes the $65 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in the period. Prior year SG&A expense was $351 million, or 9.3% of home sale revenues.

Net new orders for the second quarter increased 24% over last year to 7,947 homes. The dollar value of net new orders in the second quarter was $4.3 billion, which is an increase of 9% over the prior year period. For the second quarter, the Company operated out of an average of 903 communities, which is an increase of 14% over the second quarter of 2022.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company's backlog totaled 13,558 homes with a value of $8.2 billion.

Second quarter pre-tax income for the Company's financial services operations increased 16% over last year to $46 million. Mortgage capture rate for the second quarter was 80%, up from 78% last year.

The Company's reported income tax expense for the second quarter was $233 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.4%.

The Company ended the second quarter with $1.8 billion of cash and a debt-to-capital ratio of 17.3%. In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 3.7 million of its shares for $250 million, or an average price of $68.31 per share. In the first six months of 2023, the Company repurchased a total 6.4 million shares, or approximately 3% of its outstanding shares, for $400 million, or $62.28 per share.

A conference call discussing PulteGroup's second quarter 2023 results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroup.com.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry or deteriorations in industry changes or downward changes in general economic or other business conditions, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; labor supply shortages and the cost of labor; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; competition within the industries in which we operate; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities, slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses, including warranty and other legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; damage from improper acts of persons over whom we do not have control or attempts to impose liabilities or obligations of third parties on us; weather related slowdowns; the impact of climate change and related governmental regulation; adverse capital and credit market conditions, which may affect our access to and cost of capital; the insufficiency of our income tax provisions and tax reserves, including as a result of changing laws or interpretations; the potential that we do not realize our deferred tax assets; our inability to sell mortgages into the secondary market; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans, and related claims against us; risks related to information technology failures or data security issues; failure to retain key personnel; the disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (or another epidemic or pandemic or similar public threat or fear of such an event), and the measures taken to address it; the effect of cybersecurity incidents and threats; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 4,058,930 $ 3,763,167 $ 7,546,567 $ 6,795,384 Land sale and other revenues 37,604 33,810 67,671 66,969 4,096,534 3,796,977 7,614,238 6,862,353 Financial Services 92,219 82,775 150,156 166,918 Total revenues 4,188,753 3,879,752 7,764,394 7,029,271 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (2,856,361 ) (2,584,922 ) (5,328,690 ) (4,727,900 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (32,494 ) (31,656 ) (57,461 ) (63,657 ) (2,888,855 ) (2,616,578 ) (5,386,151 ) (4,791,557 ) Financial Services expenses (46,778 ) (43,847 ) (90,813 ) (87,333 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (314,637 ) (351,256 ) (651,156 ) (680,279 ) Equity income from unconsolidated entities 944 723 3,456 1,944 Other income (expense), net 13,586 (4,221 ) 15,405 (7,580 ) Income before income taxes 953,013 864,573 1,655,135 1,464,466 Income tax expense (232,668 ) (212,138 ) (402,531 ) (357,308 ) Net income $ 720,345 $ 652,435 $ 1,252,604 $ 1,107,158 Per share: Basic earnings $ 3.23 $ 2.74 $ 5.58 $ 4.56 Diluted earnings $ 3.21 $ 2.73 $ 5.55 $ 4.54 Cash dividends declared $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 222,160 236,328 223,635 241,036 Effect of dilutive securities 1,232 1,318 1,031 1,193 Diluted 223,392 237,646 224,666 242,229

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,728,713 $ 1,053,104 Restricted cash 49,067 41,449 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,777,780 1,094,553 House and land inventory 11,335,048 11,326,017 Land held for sale 34,324 42,254 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 432,481 677,207 Investments in unconsolidated entities 151,295 146,759 Other assets 1,295,539 1,291,572 Goodwill 68,930 68,930 Other intangible assets 61,583 66,875 Deferred tax assets 68,936 82,348 $ 15,225,916 $ 14,796,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 543,419 $ 565,975 Customer deposits 797,249 783,556 Deferred tax liabilities 295,438 215,446 Accrued and other liabilities 1,536,010 1,685,202 Financial Services debt 315,583 586,711 Notes payable 2,033,192 2,045,527 5,520,891 5,882,417 Shareholders' equity 9,705,025 8,914,098 $ 15,225,916 $ 14,796,515

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,252,604 $ 1,107,158 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 93,389 20,823 Land-related charges 10,110 8,013 Depreciation and amortization 39,204 33,393 Equity income from unconsolidated entities (3,456 ) (1,944 ) Distributions of income from unconsolidated entities 4,564 1,150 Share-based compensation expense 27,960 29,640 Other, net (161 ) 736 Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories 52,001 (1,683,129 ) Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 244,516 393,350 Other assets (6,602 ) (87,569 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (263,546 ) 280,722 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,450,583 102,343 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (45,076 ) (62,557 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (7,858 ) (50,480 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 2,216 3,010 Business acquisition - (10,400 ) Other investing activities, net (3,278 ) (2,713 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53,996 ) (123,140 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (17,305 ) (4,152 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility - 110,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility - (110,000 ) Financial Services repayments, net (271,128 ) (183,307 ) Debt issuance costs - (11,167 ) Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 91,354 - Payments related to consolidated inventory not owned (33,577 ) - Share repurchases (400,000 ) (794,227 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (10,389 ) (13,614 ) Dividends paid (72,315 ) (74,197 ) Net cash used in financing activities (713,360 ) (1,080,664 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 683,227 (1,101,461 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,094,553 1,833,565 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,777,780 $ 732,104 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 2,757 $ 230 Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 380,527 $ 290,571

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 4,058,930 $ 3,763,167 $ 7,546,567 $ 6,795,384 Land sale and other revenues 37,604 33,810 67,671 66,969 Total Homebuilding revenues 4,096,534 3,796,977 7,614,238 6,862,353 Home sale cost of revenues (2,856,361 ) (2,584,922 ) (5,328,690 ) (4,727,900 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (32,494 ) (31,656 ) (57,461 ) (63,657 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") (314,637 ) (351,256 ) (651,156 ) (680,279 ) Equity income from unconsolidated entities (110 ) (427 ) 2,402 794 Other income (expense), net 13,586 (4,218 ) 15,405 (7,513 ) Income before income taxes $ 906,518 $ 824,498 $ 1,594,738 $ 1,383,798 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 46,495 $ 40,075 $ 60,397 $ 80,668 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 953,013 $ 864,573 $ 1,655,135 $ 1,464,466

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home sale revenues $ 4,058,930 $ 3,763,167 $ 7,546,567 $ 6,795,384 Closings - units Northeast 315 386 652 648 Southeast 1,405 1,085 2,573 2,111 Florida 2,067 1,779 3,819 3,212 Midwest 918 1,131 1,675 2,075 Texas 1,511 1,483 2,819 2,693 West 1,302 1,313 2,374 2,477 7,518 7,177 13,912 13,216 Average selling price $ 540 $ 524 $ 542 $ 514 Net new orders - units Northeast 400 384 785 809 Southeast 1,556 1,304 2,903 2,635 Florida 1,910 1,554 3,788 3,427 Midwest 1,253 842 2,336 2,005 Texas 1,388 1,225 2,812 2,739 West 1,440 1,109 2,677 2,774 7,947 6,418 15,301 14,389 Net new orders - dollars $ 4,271,008 $ 3,903,999 $ 8,061,001 $ 8,635,271 Unit backlog Northeast 607 949 Southeast 2,236 3,000 Florida 4,610 5,645 Midwest 2,011 2,618 Texas 1,782 3,145 West 2,312 3,819 13,558 19,176 Dollars in backlog $ 8,188,502 $ 11,614,167

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 4,539 4,568 8,408 8,625 Origination principal $ 1,790,977 $ 1,754,715 $ 3,307,427 $ 3,294,613 Capture rate 79.7 % 78.2 % 79.1 % 79.5 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 141,271 $ 158,670 $ 137,262 $ 160,756 Interest capitalized 31,927 31,338 63,729 62,921 Interest expensed (31,204 ) (38,454 ) (58,997 ) (72,123 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 141,994 $ 151,554 $ 141,994 $ 151,554

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report contains information about our debt-to-capital ratios. These measures could be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. We calculate total net debt by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from notes payable to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. We use the debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios as indicators of our overall leverage and believe they are useful financial measures in understanding the leverage employed in our operations. We believe that these measures provide investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the debt-to-capital ratios ($000's omitted):

Debt-to-Capital Ratios June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Notes payable $ 2,033,192 $ 2,045,527 Shareholders' equity 9,705,025 8,914,098 Total capital $ 11,738,217 $ 10,959,625 Debt-to-capital ratio 17.3 % 18.7 % Notes payable $ 2,033,192 $ 2,045,527 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,777,780 ) (1,094,553 ) Total net debt $ 255,412 $ 950,974 Shareholders' equity 9,705,025 8,914,098 Total net capital $ 9,960,437 $ 9,865,072 Net debt-to-capital ratio 2.6 % 9.6 %

