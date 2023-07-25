FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial" or the "Company") announced net income of $571 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $584 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $829 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.2 billion, compared to $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Retail loan originations were $9.1 billion for both the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, compared to $9.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Retail loan originations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $18.2 billion, compared to $17.0 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $69.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023 and $61.2 billion at June 30, 2022.
Operating lease originations were $4.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.9 billion for both the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Operating lease originations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $8.5 billion, compared to $7.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Leased vehicles, net was $31.6 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and $35.3 billion at June 30, 2022.
The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $11.5 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.6 billion at March 31, 2023 and $7.7 billion at June 30, 2022.
Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 1.8% of the portfolio at both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.6% of the portfolio at both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.
Annualized net charge-offs were 0.8% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 0.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, annualized net charge-offs were 0.8%, compared to 0.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
The Company had total available liquidity of $33.0 billion at June 30, 2023, consisting of $5.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $24.2 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.6 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.
Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $37 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $41 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $50 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $78 million, compared to $104 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company's results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.
General Motors Financial Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Finance charge income
$
1,490
$
1,062
$
2,859
$
2,072
Leased vehicle income
1,820
1,989
3,638
4,056
Other income
187
95
343
175
Total revenue
3,498
3,146
6,840
6,302
Costs and expenses
Operating expenses
456
393
899
766
Leased vehicle expenses
1,011
856
2,050
1,711
Provision for loan losses
167
198
298
320
Interest expense
1,135
642
2,134
1,219
Total costs and expenses
2,768
2,089
5,381
4,016
Equity income
37
50
78
104
Income before income taxes
766
1,106
1,537
2,390
Income tax provision
195
277
382
599
Net income (loss)
571
829
1,155
1,791
Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock
30
30
59
59
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder
$
541
$
799
$
1,096
$
1,731
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in millions)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,182
$
4,005
Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,202 and $2,096
79,005
74,514
Leased vehicles, net
31,560
32,701
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,184
1,171
Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates
1,667
1,665
Related party receivables
605
495
Other assets
8,969
7,995
Total assets
$
128,173
$
122,545
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Secured debt
$
42,004
$
42,131
Unsecured debt
59,614
54,723
Deferred income
2,303
2,248
Related party payables
318
115
Other liabilities
8,650
8,318
Total liabilities
112,888
107,535
Total shareholders' equity
15,284
15,010
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
128,173
$
122,545
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Operational and Financial Data
(Unaudited, Dollars in millions)
Amounts may not add due to rounding
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Originations
2023
2022
2023
2022
Retail finance receivables originations
$
9,102
$
8,961
$
18,206
$
17,035
Lease originations
$
4,585
$
3,870
$
8,511
$
7,412
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Average Earning Assets
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average retail finance receivables
$
68,705
$
60,451
$
67,664
$
59,624
Average commercial finance receivables
10,954
7,716
10,891
7,345
Average finance receivables
79,659
68,167
78,555
66,969
Average leased vehicles, net
31,680
35,998
31,994
36,630
Average earning assets
$
111,339
$
104,165
$
110,549
$
103,598
Ending Earning Assets
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Retail finance receivables, net of fees
$
69,722
$
65,322
Commercial finance receivables, net of fees
11,485
11,288
Leased vehicles, net
31,560
32,701
Ending earning assets
$
112,767
$
109,311
Finance Receivables
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Retail
Retail finance receivables, net of fees
$
69,722
$
65,322
Less: allowance for loan losses
(2,166
)
(2,062
)
Total retail finance receivables, net
67,557
63,260
Commercial
Commercial finance receivables, net of fees
11,485
11,288
Less: allowance for loan losses
(36
)
(34
)
Total commercial finance receivables, net
11,449
11,254
Total finance receivables, net
$
79,005
$
74,514
Allowance for Loan Losses
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees
3.1
%
3.2
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees
0.3
%
0.3
%
Delinquencies
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables:
31 - 60 days
1.8
%
1.8
%
Greater than 60 days
0.6
0.6
Total
2.5
%
2.4
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Charge-offs and Recoveries
2023
2022
2023
2022
Charge-offs
$
323
$
247
$
645
$
521
Less: recoveries
(191
)
(161
)
(377
)
(339
)
Net charge-offs
$
132
$
86
$
269
$
183
Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables
0.8
%
0.6
%
0.8
%
0.6
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Operating Expenses
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets
1.6
%
1.5
%
1.6
%
1.5
%
