CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"Through our second quarter results, ADM has once again shown that the diversity of our business portfolio and our integrated value chain have enabled our team to consistently deliver excellent results, even in very dynamic market conditions. Our pursuit of trend-based innovation and our relentless focus on driving efficiencies across the enterprise continue to create value for our customers and shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.
"Ag Services & Oilseeds leveraged recent investments in infrastructure and operations to achieve record origination volumes in Brazil, while Carbohydrate Solutions delivered excellent results across global starches and sweeteners. Nutrition achieved strong results in Flavors and drove continued expansion of the customer base and opportunity pipeline, while actively addressing softer demand within other parts of the segment. We continued to make progress advancing our strategic initiatives connected to decarbonization, which are helping us build additional earnings power and growth for ADM. Based on our strong first-half results, increased confidence in second-half performance, and our team's demonstrated ability to execute, we are raising our earnings expectations for full-year 2023."
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
(Amounts in millions except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Earnings per share (as reported)
$
1.70
$
2.18
Adjusted earnings per share1
$
1.89
$
2.15
Segment operating profit
$
1,525
$
1,840
Adjusted segment operating profit (loss)1
$
1,628
$
1,849
Ag Services and Oilseeds
1,054
1,119
Carbohydrate Solutions
303
473
Nutrition
185
239
Other Business
86
18
- Q2 2023 EPS as reported of $1.70 includes a $0.17 per share charge related to impairments, restructuring, and a contingency loss provision related to import duties; a $0.02 per share gain on the sale of certain assets; and a $0.04 per share tax expense related to certain discrete items. Adjusted EPS, which excludes these items, was $1.89.1
1
Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 5, 10, 11 and 12 for explanations and reconciliations, including after-tax amounts.
Quarterly Results of Operations
Ag Services & Oilseeds results were strong, but slightly lower than the second quarter of 2022.
- Ag Services results were in-line with the strong second quarter of 2022. South American origination results were higher year-over-year, as the team delivered record volumes and higher margins on strong export demand, leveraging our strategic investments in port capacity to capitalize on the record Brazilian soybean crop. Results for North America origination were slightly lower year-over-year, driven by lower export volumes due to large South America supplies. Our execution in Destination Marketing as well as effective risk management continued to deliver strong Global Trade results, though lower than last year's record quarter.
- Crushing results were much lower than the record result from the second quarter last year. Global soy crush margins remained strong, but were lower year-over-year in all regions due to softer demand for both meal and oil and a tight US soybean carryout. This was partially offset by strong softseed margins and higher volumes, supported by a strong Canadian canola crop and use of our flex capacity in EMEA. Additionally, there were approximately $195 million of negative mark-to-market timing effects in the current quarter that are expected to reverse as contracts execute in future periods.
- Refined Products and Other results were significantly higher than the prior-year period, achieving a record second quarter. North America results were higher, driven by strong food oil demand and improved biodiesel volumes. In EMEA, strong export demand for biodiesel and domestic food oil demand supported stronger margins. Additionally, there were approximately $90 million of positive mark-to-market timing effects in the current quarter that are expected to reverse as contracts execute in future periods.
- Equity earnings from Wilmar were lower versus the second quarter of 2022.
Carbohydrate Solutions delivered strong results in Q2, but lower than the record second quarter of last year.
- The Starches and Sweeteners subsegment, including ethanol production from our wet mills, capitalized on a solid demand environment during the quarter. North America starches and sweeteners delivered volumes and margins similar to the prior year, and ethanol margins were solid as industry stocks moderated, though lower relative to the prior year. Q2 results were negatively impacted due to unplanned downtime at one of our corn germ plants. In EMEA, the team effectively managed margins to deliver improved results. The global wheat milling business posted higher margins, supported by steady customer demand.
- Vantage Corn Processors results were lower due to lower year-over-year ethanol margins. The prior year period also included a one-time $50 million benefit from the USDA Biofuel Producer Recovery Program.
Nutrition results were significantly lower year-over-year versus the record prior-year quarter.
- Human Nutrition results were in-line with the second quarter of 2022, as the team effectively managed a challenging demand environment. Flavors results were significantly higher than the prior year due to improved mix and pricing in EMEA and improving demand in North America. Specialty Ingredients results were lower year-over-year due to softer demand for plant-based proteins, particularly in the meat alternatives category in North America and Europe, partially offset by strong performance in texturants. Health & Wellness results were similar versus the prior year as lower demand for fibers offset lower SG&A costs.
- Animal Nutrition results were much lower compared to the same quarter last year due to significantly lower contribution from amino acids, pockets of softer global feed demand affecting volumes, and continued demand fulfillment challenges and inventory losses in Pet Solutions.
Other Business results were significantly higher than the prior-year quarter due to improved ADM Investor Services earnings on higher net interest income. Captive insurance results improved on premiums from new programs partially offset by increased claim settlements.
Other Items of Note
As additional information to help clarify underlying business performance, the table on page 10 includes reported earnings and EPS as well as adjusted earnings and EPS.
Segment operating profit of $1.5 billion for the quarter includes charges of $114 million ($0.16 per share) related to impairments, restructuring, and a contingent loss provision related to import duties, and gains of $11 million ($0.02 per share) related to the sale of certain assets.
In Corporate results, net interest expense for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily on higher short-term interest rates. Unallocated corporate costs were similar versus the prior year as lower health insurance costs were offset by increased global technology spend. Other Corporate was unfavorable versus the prior year primarily due to foreign currency hedges.
Note: Additional Facts and Explanations
Additional facts and explanations about results and industry environment can be found at the end of the ADM Q2 Earnings Presentation at www.adm.com/webcast.
Conference Call Information
ADM will host a webcast on July 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial results and provide a company update. To listen to the webcast, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of our comments and materials in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risk and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in this presentation, and you should carefully review the assumptions and factors in our SEC reports. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.
About ADM
ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We're blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We're a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We're an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we're a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.
Financial Tables Follow
Segment Operating Profit, Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure) and Corporate Results
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
(In millions)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Segment Operating Profit
$
1,525
$
1,840
$
(315
)
$
3,244
$
3,379
$
(135
)
Specified items:
Gains on sales of assets
(11
)
-
(11
)
(12
)
(1
)
(11
)
Impairment and restructuring charges and contingency provisions
114
9
105
121
27
94
Adjusted Segment Operating Profit
$
1,628
$
1,849
$
(221
)
$
3,353
$
3,405
$
(52
)
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
1,054
$
1,119
$
(65
)
$
2,264
$
2,127
$
137
Ag Services
380
407
(27
)
728
665
63
Crushing
224
468
(244
)
650
896
(246
)
Refined Products and Other
362
130
232
689
328
361
Wilmar
88
114
(26
)
197
238
(41
)
Carbohydrate Solutions
$
303
$
473
$
(170
)
$
576
$
790
$
(214
)
Starches and Sweeteners
285
393
(108
)
592
709
(117
)
Vantage Corn Processors
18
80
(62
)
(16
)
81
(97
)
Nutrition
$
185
$
239
$
(54
)
$
330
$
428
$
(98
)
Human Nutrition
184
183
1
322
324
(2
)
Animal Nutrition
1
56
(55
)
8
104
(96
)
Other Business
$
86
$
18
$
68
$
183
$
60
$
123
Segment Operating Profit
$
1,525
$
1,840
$
(315
)
$
3,244
$
3,379
$
(135
)
Corporate Results
$
(393
)
$
(321
)
$
(72
)
$
(715
)
$
(589
)
$
(126
)
Interest expense - net
(125
)
(87
)
(38
)
(228
)
(163
)
(65
)
Unallocated corporate costs
(262
)
(267
)
5
(510
)
(476
)
(34
)
Other
(1
)
13
(14
)
23
49
(26
)
Specified items:
Expenses related to acquisitions
(3
)
-
(3
)
(3
)
(2
)
(1
)
Gain (loss) on debt conversion option
1
19
(18
)
6
4
2
Loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
(3
)
3
Restructuring (charges) adjustment
(3
)
1
(4
)
(3
)
2
(5
)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$
1,132
$
1,519
$
(387
)
$
2,529
$
2,790
$
(261
)
Segment operating profit is ADM's consolidated income from operations before income tax excluding corporate items. Adjusted segment operating profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, is segment operating profit excluding specified items. Management believes that segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors information about ADM's business unit performance excluding corporate overhead costs as well as specified items. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are not measures of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenues
$
25,190
$
27,284
$
49,262
$
50,934
Cost of products sold (1)
23,307
25,184
45,299
46,937
Gross profit
1,883
2,100
3,963
3,997
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (2)
841
814
1,722
1,643
Asset impairment, exit, and restructuring costs (3)
60
1
67
2
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(151
)
(192
)
(325
)
(396
)
Interest and investment income
(142
)
(32
)
(276
)
(91
)
Interest expense (4)
180
73
327
165
Other (income) expense - net (5)
(37
)
(83
)
(81
)
(116
)
Earnings before income taxes
1,132
1,519
2,529
2,790
Income tax expense (benefit) (6)
204
279
429
486
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
928
1,240
2,100
2,304
Less: Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
4
3
14
Net earnings attributable to ADM
$
927
$
1,236
$
2,097
$
2,290
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.70
$
2.18
$
3.82
$
4.03
Average diluted shares outstanding
546
568
549
568
(1) Includes a net reversal of charges related to inventory writedowns of $5 million and a contingency loss provision of $62 million related to import duties in the current quarter and YTD. Includes charges related to inventory writedowns of $14 million and $25 million in the prior-year quarter and YTD, respectively, partially offset by an insurance settlement of $2 million in the prior-year YTD.
(2)Includes acquisition-related expenses of $3 million in the current quarter and YTD. Includes a $7 million reversal of a charge related to receivable impairment in the prior-year quarter.
(3) Includes charges related to the impairment of certain assets and restructuring of $60 million and $67 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $1 million and $2 million in the prior-year quarter and YTD, respectively.
(4) Includes (gains) losses related to the mark-to-market adjustment of the conversion option of the exchangeable bond issued in August 2020 of $(1) million and $(6) million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and ($19) million and ($4) million in the prior-year quarter and YTD, respectively.
(5) Includes net (gains) losses related to the sale of certain assets of $(11) million and $(12) million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $2 million in the prior-year YTD.
(6) Includes the tax benefit impact of the above specified items and tax discrete items totaling $1 million and $21 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $3 million and $11 million in the prior-year quarter and YTD, respectively.
Summary of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
(in millions)
Net Investment In
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,426
$
906
Operating working capital
10,898
14,537
Property, plant, and equipment
10,127
9,680
Investments in affiliates
5,665
5,464
Goodwill and other intangibles
6,542
6,547
Other non-current assets
2,479
2,490
$
37,137
$
39,624
Financed By
Short-term debt
$
125
$
2,352
Long-term debt, including current maturities
8,545
9,166
Deferred liabilities
3,188
3,419
Temporary equity
304
261
Shareholders' equity
24,975
24,426
$
37,137
$
39,624
Summary of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30
2023
2022
(in millions)
Operating Activities
Net earnings
$
2,100
$
2,304
Depreciation and amortization
521
514
Asset impairment charges
46
4
(Gains) losses on sales/revaluation of assets
(32
)
(42
)
Other - net
(145
)
438
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities
(1,591
)
(3,893
)
Total Operating Activities
899
(675
)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(614
)
(500
)
Proceeds from sale of business/assets
17
12
Investments in affiliates
(6
)
(58
)
Other investing activities
(8
)
(101
)
Total Investing Activities
(611
)
(647
)
Financing Activities
Long-term debt borrowings
500
751
Long-term debt payments
(662
)
-
Net borrowings (payments) under lines of credit
(371
)
1,414
Share repurchases
(1,001
)
(200
)
Cash dividends
(494
)
(453
)
Other
(103
)
(21
)
Total Financing Activities
(2,131
)
1,491
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
(3
)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
(1,846
)
169
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of period
7,033
7,454
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents - end of period
$
5,187
$
7,623
Segment Operating Analysis
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in '000s metric tons)
Processed volumes (by commodity)
Oilseeds
8,783
8,208
17,410
16,699
Corn
4,448
4,776
8,842
9,588
Total processed volumes
13,231
12,984
26,252
26,287
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in millions)
Revenues
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
19,844
$
21,429
$
38,423
$
39,682
Carbohydrate Solutions
3,381
3,751
6,918
7,117
Nutrition
1,853
2,003
3,706
3,927
Other Business
112
101
215
208
Total revenues
$
25,190
$
27,284
$
49,262
$
50,934
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Quarter ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
In millions
Per share
In millions
Per share
In millions
Per share
In millions
Per share
Net earnings and fully diluted EPS
$
927
$
1.70
$
1,236
$
2.18
$
2,097
$
3.82
$
2,290
$
4.03
Adjustments:
Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses (a)
(8
)
(0.02
)
-
-
(9
)
(0.02
)
2
-
Impairment and restructuring charges and contingency provisions (b)
93
0.17
6
0.01
98
0.18
20
0.04
Expenses related to acquisitions (c)
2
-
-
-
2
-
1
-
Loss (gain) on debt conversion option (d)
(1
)
-
(19
)
(0.04
)
(6
)
(0.01
)
(4
)
(0.01
)
Tax adjustment (e)
21
0.04
(1
)
-
3
0.01
(5
)
(0.01
)
Sub-total adjustments
107
0.19
(14
)
(0.03
)
88
0.16
14
0.02
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS
$
1,034
$
1.89
$
1,222
$
2.15
$
2,185
$
3.98
$
2,304
$
4.05
(a)
Current quarter and YTD gain of $11 million and $12 million pretax ($8 million and $9 million after tax), respectively, was related to the sale of certain assets, tax effected using the applicable tax rate. Prior-year YTD loss of $2 million pretax ($2 million after tax) was related to the sale of certain assets, tax effected using the Company's U.S. income tax rate.
(b)
Current quarter and YTD charges of $117 million and $124 million pretax ($93 million and $98 million after tax), respectively, were related to the impairment of certain assets, restructuring, and a contingency loss provision related to import duties, tax effected using the applicable tax rates. Prior-year quarter and YTD charges of $8 million and $25 million pretax ($6 million and $20 million after tax), respectively, were related to the impairment of certain assets, partially offset by a restructuring adjustment, tax effected using the applicable tax rates. Prior-year YTD charges were also partially offset by an insurance settlement, tax effected using the applicable tax rate.
(c)
Current quarter and YTD expenses of $3 million ($2 million after tax) were related to certain acquisitions, tax effected using the Company's U.S. income tax rate. Prior-year YTD expenses of $2 million pretax ($1 million after tax) were related to the Deerland and Sojaprotein acquisitions, tax effected using the applicable tax rates.
(d)
Current quarter and YTD gain on debt conversion option of $1 million and $6 million pretax ($1 million and $6 million after tax), respectively, and prior-year quarter and YTD gain on debt conversion of $19 million and $4 million pretax ($19 million and $4 million after tax), respectively, was related to the mark-to-market adjustment of the conversion option of the exchangeable bonds issued in August 2020, tax effected using the applicable tax rate.
(e)
Tax expense (benefit) adjustment due to certain discrete items totaling $21 million and $3 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and ($1) million and ($5) million in the prior-year quarter and YTD, respectively.
Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM's reported net earnings after removal of the effect on net earnings of specified items as more fully described above. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM's fully diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described above. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item.
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Adjusted ROIC Earnings (in millions)
Four Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Net earnings attributable to ADM
$
1,031
$
1,019
$
1,170
$
927
$
4,147
Adjustments:
Interest expense
97
134
100
124
455
Other adjustments
27
62
(12
)
130
207
Total adjustments
124
196
88
254
662
Tax on adjustments
(25
)
(47
)
(26
)
(52
)
(150
)
Net adjustments
99
149
62
202
512
Total Adjusted ROIC Earnings
$
1,130
$
1,168
$
1,232
$
1,129
$
4,659
Adjusted Invested Capital (in millions)
Quarter Ended
Trailing Four
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Quarter Average
Equity (1)
$
23,997
$
24,284
$
24,860
$
24,939
$
24,520
+ Interest-bearing liabilities (2)
8,747
9,187
10,512
8,675
9,280
Other adjustments
25
47
(14
)
108
42
Total Adjusted Invested Capital
$
32,769
$
33,518
$
35,358
$
33,722
$
33,842
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital
13.8
%
(1)
Excludes noncontrolling interests
(2)
Includes short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease obligations, and long-term debt
Adjusted ROIC is Adjusted ROIC earnings divided by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted ROIC earnings is ADM's net earnings adjusted for the after-tax effects of interest expense on borrowings, and specified items. Adjusted invested capital is the sum of ADM's equity (excluding noncontrolling interests) and interest-bearing liabilities adjusted for the after-tax effect of specified items. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure because it provides investors information about ADM's returns excluding the impacts of specified items and increases period-to-period comparability of underlying business performance. Management uses Adjusted ROIC to measure ADM's performance by comparing Adjusted ROIC to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Adjusted ROIC, Adjusted ROIC earnings and Adjusted invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace or be alternatives to GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
The tables below provide a reconciliation of earnings before income taxes to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2023.
Four Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
(in millions)
Earnings before income taxes
$
1,230
$
1,213
$
1,397
$
1,132
$
4,972
Interest expense
97
134
100
124
455
Depreciation and amortization
260
254
259
262
1,035
Losses (gains) on sales of assets and businesses
(29
)
(17
)
(1
)
(11
)
(58
)
Impairment and restructuring charges and contingency provisions
49
74
7
117
247
Railroad maintenance expense
32
26
-
2
60
Expenses related to acquisitions
-
-
-
3
3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,639
$
1,684
$
1,762
$
1,629
$
6,714
Four Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
(in millions)
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
1,166
$
1,271
$
1,300
$
1,143
$
4,880
Carbohydrate Solutions
391
338
352
381
1,462
Nutrition
242
196
210
253
901
Other Business
35
124
97
84
340
Corporate
(195
)
(245
)
(197
)
(232
)
(869
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,639
$
1,684
$
1,762
$
1,629
$
6,714
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest on borrowings, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense on borrowings and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company's performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Contacts
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
312-634-8484
Investor Relations
Megan Britt
872-257-8378