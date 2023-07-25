COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces results for the second quarter of 2023. Comparisons are to the second quarter of 2022, which, for context, yielded the highest quarterly earnings on record and a 70 percent increase in operating income over the same period in 2021.

Operating Income of $210.7 million versus $268.9 million

Net Income of $177.7 million versus $206.6 million

Diluted EPS of $3.12 versus $3.65

Net Sales of $897.0 million versus $1.15 billion

Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to the normalization of demand across our three segments. In addition, lower COMEX copper prices, which were 11 percent below the second quarter of 2022, contributed to the decline.

The change in metal prices, net of hedges, resulted in a $6.9 million increase in cost of goods sold in the current quarter as compared with an $8.0 million decrease in the prior year period.

Operating costs were unfavorably stressed due to the impacts of several nonrecurring events: As previously reported, our copper fitting manufacturing plant was damaged by a tornado on March 31, 2023 and remains shut down. While we rebuild the facility, we are producing some product in makeshift operations and sourcing the rest. Our Brass Rod business was disrupted by a fire that resulted from work being performed by a third party contractor, thereby impairing production for nearly three weeks during the quarter. Our Westermeyer business, which lost its manufacturing plant to a fire in August 2022, continues to operate at 80-85 percent of pre-fire levels in makeshift production operations. The business settled and recorded a $19.5 million gain from the insurance claim arising from the fire.

Cash and short-term investments at quarter end were $898.4 million, an increase of $116.0 million during the quarter.

Our current ratio increased to 5.4 to 1.

Regarding the quarter performance and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, " Our team managed through some difficult issues and demonstrated its commitment to servicing customers, no matter the obstacles. Given the state of business and the unforeseen challenges we confronted, to have achieved these results is quite positive.

Decline in overall demand was as anticipated due to the easing of supply chain congestion and moderation of construction activity from its peak levels in 2022. Expenses were elevated due to inflation and the aforementioned disruptions, which absorbed considerable amounts of additional time and cost.

For the second half, we maintain our view that inflation and interest rates will remain at elevated levels and as such, will continue to exert pressure on the global economy. Demand and backlogs appear to have moderated to more normal levels, as supply chains have been sensibly rebalanced.

We will adjust as conditions dictate and are focused on investments that will optimize our manufacturing platform, reduce costs and improve profitability. We continue to generate strong cash flows, which provide us the necessary resources to act swiftly as growth opportunities present themselves."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 Net sales $ 896,984 $ 1,150,042 $ 1,868,176 $ 2,160,044 Cost of goods sold 639,272 820,914 1,318,070 1,565,425 Depreciation and amortization 10,416 11,302 21,073 22,143 Selling, general, and administrative expense 56,062 48,956 108,693 96,412 Gain on sale of assets - - - (5,507 ) Gain on insurance settlement (19,466 ) - (19,466 ) - Operating income 210,700 268,870 439,806 481,571 Interest expense (135 ) (147 ) (278 ) (305 ) Interest income 7,732 103 13,967 263 Unrealized gain on short-term investments 20,820 - 20,820 - Other income, net 1,841 2,100 4,077 2,720 Income before income taxes 240,958 270,926 478,392 484,249 Income tax expense (62,122 ) (68,290 ) (123,479 ) (122,489 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax 715 4,888 (269 ) 5,012 Consolidated net income 179,551 207,524 354,644 366,772 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,840 ) (972 ) (3,694 ) (1,904 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 177,711 $ 206,552 $ 350,950 $ 364,868 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 55,660 55,787 55,677 55,943 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 1340 741 1023 776 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 57,000 56,528 56,700 56,719 Basic earnings per share $ 3.19 $ 3.70 $ 6.30 $ 6.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.12 $ 3.65 $ 6.19 $ 6.43 Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended (In thousands) July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 638,005 $ 824,807 $ 1,300,484 $ 1,528,237 Industrial Metals Segment 146,266 179,175 311,500 353,487 Climate Segment 123,954 164,484 276,908 305,106 Elimination of intersegment sales (11,241 ) (18,424 ) (20,716 ) (26,786 ) Net sales $ 896,984 $ 1,150,042 $ 1,868,176 $ 2,160,044 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 151,142 $ 211,579 $ 314,996 $ 372,067 Industrial Metals Segment 17,971 24,168 45,186 47,427 Climate Segment 57,067 50,747 111,055 87,447 Unallocated income (expenses) (15,480 ) (17,624 ) (31,431 ) (25,370 ) Operating income $ 210,700 $ 268,870 $ 439,806 $ 481,571

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 771,317 $ 461,018 Short-term investments 127,051 217,863 Accounts receivable, net 459,467 380,352 Inventories 465,729 448,919 Other current assets 28,172 26,501 Total current assets 1,851,736 1,534,653 Property, plant, and equipment, net 386,928 379,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,164 22,892 Other assets 306,592 304,904 Total assets $ 2,576,420 $ 2,242,399 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 670 $ 811 Accounts payable 155,096 128,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,951 4,942 Other current liabilities 181,831 214,542 Total current liabilities 344,548 348,295 Long-term debt 1,267 1,218 Pension and postretirement liabilities 12,166 13,055 Environmental reserves 15,729 16,380 Deferred income taxes 18,821 16,258 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 23,596 16,880 Other noncurrent liabilities 17,355 16,349 Total liabilities 433,482 428,435 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,116,230 1,790,914 Noncontrolling interests 26,708 23,050 Total equity 2,142,938 1,813,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,576,420 $ 2,242,399

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended (In thousands) July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 354,644 $ 366,772 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,252 22,322 Stock-based compensation expense 12,459 5,171 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable (80 ) 151 Loss (income) from unconsolidated affiliates 269 (5,012 ) Insurance proceeds - noncapital related 9,854 - Gain on disposals of properties (141 ) (6,800 ) Unrealized gain on short-term investments (20,820 ) - Gain on insurance settlement (19,466 ) - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,406 (373 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (77,701 ) (146,438 ) Inventories (12,149 ) (49,354 ) Other assets (5,571 ) (6,095 ) Current liabilities (14,460 ) 28,906 Other liabilities (976 ) (4,283 ) Other, net 1,310 (433 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 250,830 204,534 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (29,221 ) (23,248 ) Insurance proceeds - capital related 24,646 - Purchase of short-term investments (106,231 ) - Proceeds from the maturity of short-term investments 217,863 - Proceeds from sales of properties 142 7,561 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 797 1,609 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 107,996 (14,078 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (33,402 ) (27,968 ) Repurchase of common stock (19,303 ) (33,469 ) Repayments of debt (130 ) (111 ) (Repayment) issuance of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (143 ) 360 Net cash used to settle stock-based awards (2,588 ) (95 ) Net cash used in financing activities (55,566 ) (61,283 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4,825 (2,234 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 308,085 126,939 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 465,296 90,376 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 773,381 $ 217,315

