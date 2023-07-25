VEON Ltd.: VEON Group Announces Share Awards for Members of Board and Management Team

Amsterdam, 25 July 2023, 10:00 CET: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces share awards to its members of the Board and management team.

The share awards for the management team is the second tranche of VEON's Deferred Share Plan, which was detailed in our press release dated 18th July 2022, or as a result of a discretionary grant.

For the Board members, the share grant comes in recognition of their extraordinary commitment, professionalism and sound judgement as they steered VEON, supporting the execution of Group's priorities and digital operator strategy during an exceptionally challenging year.

Share grants:

Name ADSs granted* ADSs transferred** Morten Lundal 10,000 10,000 Augie Fabela 10,000 10,000 Michiel Soeting 10,000 10,000 Kaan Terzioglu 30,996 20,255 Joop Brakenhoff 3,703 1,870 Omiyinka Doris 10,444 5,282 Michael Schulz 5,829 3,809 TOTAL: 80,972 57,752

* Each ADS represents 25 underlying common shares.

**The number transferred may be lower where the recipient has elected to have shares withheld to cover tax obligations.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information, visit:? https://www.veon.com

