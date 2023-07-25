Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Second quarter net income of $24.9 million ;

Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.81 ;

Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.29% ;

Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 18.59% (1) ;

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.04% of total assets; and

Authorized stock repurchase plan of up to 1.0 million shares.

TYLER, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. ("Southside" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Southside reported net income of $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.02, or 2.5%, to $0.81 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $0.79 for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 13.32%, compared to 13.33% for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average assets was 1.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 1.42% for the same period in 2022.

"Southside reported excellent financial results for the second quarter, highlighted by earnings per share of $0.81, an 18.59% return on tangible common equity, a linked quarter increase in loans of 4.2%, and continued strong asset quality metrics," stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. "Approximately 80% of our loan growth occurred in June. Linked quarter, deposits net of brokered and public fund deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.6%. Our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter decreased four basis points primarily due to increased deposit pricing pressure, partially offset by a 22 basis point increase in the yield on average loans and a 21 basis point increase in the yield on average securities."

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.81 and $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.29% and 13.32%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 13.33%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.54% and 51.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 50.61% and 47.74%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 53.57% and 50.99%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $53.9 million, compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.6%. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates and an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to $53.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was largely due to the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average balance and average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.99% and 3.17%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.07% and 3.30%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 3.02% and 3.21%, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.0%, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale ("AFS") and decreases in deposit services income and brokerage services income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 13.0%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due to an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and a decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income related to death benefits realized in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income, net gain on sale of equity securities and brokerage services income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.9 million, or 9.0%, to $35.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $32.1 million for the same period in 2022. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased during the three months ended June 30, 2023, including FDIC insurance, other noninterest expense and software and data processing expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 0.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million, or 38.6%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $25,000, or 0.6%. Our effective tax rate ("ETR") increased to 15.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased from 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The higher ETR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $50.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $50.4 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.64 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.56 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.1%. The increase in net income was primarily a result of increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.34% and 13.62%, respectively, compared to 1.41% and 12.31%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.55% and 51.02%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 50.66% and 47.94%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $107.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $100.0 million for the same period in 2022, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in average rate paid and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.01% and 3.19%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.05% and 3.26%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to larger average rate and balance increases on our interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income was $22.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.7 million, or 13.5%, compared to $19.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in BOLI income related to death benefits realized in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income, deposit services income and brokerage services income.

Noninterest expense was $69.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $63.3 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $6.5 million, or 10.3%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including other noninterest expense, software and data processing expense and FDIC insurance.

Income tax expense increased $2.7 million, or 41.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Our ETR was approximately 15.2% and 11.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2023, Southside had $7.81 billion in total assets, compared to $7.56 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.61 billion at June 30, 2022.

Loans at June 30, 2023 were $4.33 billion, an increase of $366.0 million, or 9.2%, compared to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, loans increased $176.4 million, or 4.2%, due to increases of $109.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $65.5 million in construction loans and $12.3 million in 1-4 family residential loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in commercial loans, $3.4 million in municipal loans and $3.0 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at June 30, 2023 were $2.65 billion, a decrease of $168.7 million, or 6.0%, compared to $2.82 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, securities decreased $97.4 million, or 3.5%, from $2.75 billion at March 31, 2023. The linked quarter net decrease was due to the sale of municipal bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Deposits at June 30, 2023 were $6.12 billion, a decrease of $130.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to $6.25 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, deposits increased $279.5 million, or 4.8%, from $5.84 billion at March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, brokered deposits increased $302.7 million, or 64.7%, compared to March 31, 2023, as the funding of our cash flow hedge swaps partially transitioned from other borrowings to brokered deposits to obtain lower cost funding.

At June 30, 2023, we had 180,865 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $30,000. At June 30, 2023, our deposit accounts consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 Balance Number of

Accounts Average

Balance % of Total

Deposits Individual non-maturity $ 2,195,950 149,887 $ 15 35.9 % Commercial non-maturity 1,746,652 21,054 83 28.6 % Certificates of deposits 602,745 9,223 65 9.8 % Public funds 802,195 701 1,144 13.1 % Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits 5,347,542 180,865 $ 30 87.4 % Brokered deposits 770,145 - - 12.6 % Total deposits $ 6,117,687 100.0 %

At June 30, 2023, our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public funds (all collateralized), was 21.4%. At June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 Balance Uninsured

Balance % of

Uninsured

Total

Deposits Affiliate deposits $ 21,583 $ 21,333 0.3 % Customer deposits 4,523,764 1,309,550 21.4 % Brokered deposits 770,145 - - % Public funds 802,195 775,739 12.7 % Total $ 6,117,687 2,106,622 34.4 % Excluding public funds (collateralized) (775,739 ) (12.7 ) % Excluding affiliate deposits (21,333 ) (0.3 ) % Total estimated uninsured deposits $ 1,309,550 21.4 %

We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to retain deposits. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent 24.0% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 21 basis points from 1.82% in the prior quarter to 2.03%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 16 basis points from 1.34% in the prior quarter to 1.50%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 157 basis points, from 0.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, to 1.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our cost of total deposits increased 117 basis points, from 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 1.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, we purchased the remaining 618,831 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $30.27 authorized pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan with no authorized shares remaining to be purchased as of June 30, 2023. On July 20, 2023, our board of directors approved a Stock Repurchase Plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. As of July 25, 2023, no shares have been purchased under this recent Stock Repurchase Plan.

We utilized the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") to reduce our overall funding costs and to enhance our interest rate risk position. As of June 30, 2023, our BTFP borrowings of $296.2 million were at a cost of 4.46%.

The table below shows our total lines of credit, current borrowings as of June 30, 2023, total amounts available for future borrowings, and swapped value (in thousands):

June 30, 2023 Line of Credit Borrowings Total Available

for Future

Liquidity Swapped FHLB advances $ 1,979,115 $ 183,007 $ 1,796,108 $ 180,000 Federal Reserve discount window 693,551 100,000 593,551 - Correspondent bank lines of credit 62,500 - 62,500 - Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 296,866 296,158 708 - Total liquidity lines $ 3,032,032 $ 579,165 $ 2,452,867 $ 180,000

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were $3.1 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $8.8 million, or 74.1%, compared to $11.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023, which allowed for the prospective exclusion of loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures in nonperforming assets. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased slightly from $3.2 million at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $36.3 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $35.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to improved asset quality and the increase in the total loan portfolio when compared to June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $36.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

For the three month period ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.3 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $0.1 million and a provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $37,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $22,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.5 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2023 and 2022, was $3.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on May 4, 2023, which was paid on June 6, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures ("FTE"): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the "Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates" tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.81 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "should," "may," "might," "will," "would," "seek," "intend," "probability," "risk," "goal," "target," "objective," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under "Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information" and "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors," "the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, under Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of 2023 2022 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 114,707 $ 101,109 $ 106,143 $ 110,620 $ 111,099 Interest earning deposits 14,059 151,999 9,276 3,476 12,910 Federal funds sold 78,347 57,384 83,833 81,031 48,280 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,339,821 1,437,222 1,299,014 1,424,562 1,733,354 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,308,472 1,308,457 1,326,729 1,151,205 1,083,672 Total securities 2,648,293 2,745,679 2,625,743 2,575,767 2,817,026 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,801 16,696 9,190 12,887 13,726 Loans held for sale 1,666 407 667 421 815 Loans 4,329,043 4,152,644 4,147,691 4,063,495 3,963,041 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,303 ) (36,332 ) (36,515 ) (36,506 ) (35,449 ) Net loans 4,292,740 4,116,312 4,111,176 4,026,989 3,927,592 Premises & equipment, net 139,801 141,363 141,256 142,653 142,772 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 3,702 4,144 4,622 5,137 5,687 Bank owned life insurance 134,951 134,635 133,911 133,394 132,675 Other assets 167,069 121,501 131,703 160,256 192,363 Total assets $ 7,807,252 $ 7,792,345 $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,466,756 $ 1,543,413 $ 1,671,562 $ 1,759,959 $ 1,735,488 Interest bearing deposits 4,650,931 4,294,807 4,526,457 4,421,200 4,512,921 Total deposits 6,117,687 5,838,220 6,198,019 6,181,159 6,248,409 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 683,348 958,810 374,511 318,252 212,179 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,796 98,710 98,674 98,639 98,604 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,267 60,266 60,265 60,264 60,262 Other liabilities 86,993 85,309 81,170 87,797 254,825 Total liabilities 7,042,091 7,041,315 6,812,639 6,746,111 6,874,279 Shareholders' equity 765,161 751,030 745,997 707,636 731,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,807,252 $ 7,792,345 $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Income Statement: Total interest income $ 86,876 $ 80,848 $ 75,128 $ 66,880 $ 57,100 Total interest expense 32,960 27,495 18,286 11,365 6,022 Net interest income 53,916 53,353 56,842 55,515 51,078 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (74 ) (40 ) 2,086 1,494 (633 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 53,990 53,393 54,756 54,021 51,711 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,291 6,422 6,478 6,241 6,496 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (3,455 ) (2,146 ) - (99 ) (2,177 ) Net gain on sale of equity securities 2,642 2,416 - - - Gain on sale of loans 185 104 36 109 208 Trust fees 1,490 1,467 1,571 1,407 1,520 Bank owned life insurance 756 1,675 516 720 720 Brokerage services 904 697 727 701 1,098 Other 1,651 1,398 1,438 1,190 1,232 Total noninterest income 10,464 12,033 10,766 10,269 9,097 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,376 21,856 20,967 21,368 20,329 Net occupancy 3,690 3,734 3,973 3,847 3,654 Advertising, travel & entertainment 854 1,050 1,188 789 716 ATM expense 320 355 360 317 356 Professional fees 1,192 1,372 1,473 1,412 1,147 Software and data processing 2,264 2,055 1,741 1,736 1,739 Communications 348 327 387 497 509 FDIC insurance 1,220 544 511 485 477 Amortization of intangibles 442 478 515 550 586 Other 3,287 3,078 2,446 2,463 2,593 Total noninterest expense 34,993 34,849 33,561 33,464 32,106 Income before income tax expense 29,461 30,577 31,961 30,826 28,702 Income tax expense 4,568 4,543 4,293 3,875 3,297 Net income $ 24,893 $ 26,034 $ 27,668 $ 26,951 $ 25,405 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,721 31,372 31,896 32,112 32,119 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,754 31,464 31,964 32,221 32,251 Common shares outstanding end of period 30,532 31,121 31,547 32,127 32,108 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.83 $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 0.79 Diluted 0.81 0.83 0.87 0.84 0.79 Book value per common share 25.06 24.13 23.65 22.03 22.79 Tangible book value per common share 18.35 17.54 17.13 15.61 16.35 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.35 0.35 0.38 0.34 0.34 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.43 % 1.42 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.32 13.92 15.08 14.23 13.33 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.59 19.36 21.35 19.94 18.62 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.00 4.76 4.43 4.00 3.66 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.45 2.14 1.48 0.92 0.52 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.17 3.21 3.40 3.36 3.30 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.55 2.62 2.95 3.08 3.14 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 134.12 137.67 143.66 142.83 144.54 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.82 1.85 1.78 1.77 1.79 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 51.06 50.99 46.38 47.42 47.74 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Nonperforming Assets: $ 3,059 $ 3,180 $ 10,862 $ 11,717 $ 11,815 Nonaccrual loans 3,017 3,169 2,846 3,039 3,119 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days - - - - - Restructured loans (1) - - 7,849 8,481 8,568 Other real estate owned - - 93 162 128 Repossessed assets 42 11 74 35 - Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.04 0.04 0.14 0.16 0.16 Total loans 0.07 0.08 0.26 0.29 0.30 Total loans and OREO 0.07 0.08 0.26 0.29 0.30 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 1,203.28 1,146.48 1,283.03 1,201.25 1,136.55 Nonperforming assets 1,186.76 1,142.52 336.17 311.56 300.03 Total loans 0.84 0.87 0.88 0.90 0.89 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.02 - Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.80 9.64 9.87 9.49 9.62 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.32 12.73 12.63 12.98 12.83 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.37 13.81 13.70 14.07 13.94 Total risk-based capital 15.68 16.28 16.11 16.50 16.38 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.69 9.83 9.96 10.09 10.34 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2) 7.37 7.19 7.35 6.92 7.10 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 9.72 9.94 9.72 10.02 10.64 (1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, "restructured" loans beginning March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Loan Portfolio Composition Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 657,354 $ 591,894 $ 559,681 $ 554,345 $ 520,484 1-4 Family Residential 684,878 672,595 663,519 646,692 640,706 Commercial 2,100,338 1,990,861 1,987,707 1,901,921 1,834,734 Commercial Loans 383,724 388,182 412,064 433,538 428,974 Municipal Loans 435,211 438,566 450,067 449,219 457,239 Loans to Individuals 67,538 70,546 74,653 77,780 80,904 Total Loans $ 4,329,043 $ 4,152,644 $ 4,147,691 $ 4,063,495 $ 3,963,041 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 36,332 $ 36,515 $ 36,506 $ 35,449 $ 35,524 Loans charged-off (737 ) (633 ) (864 ) (686 ) (479 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 430 362 383 449 516 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (307 ) (271 ) (481 ) (237 ) 37 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 278 88 490 1,294 (112 ) Balance at end of period $ 36,303 $ 36,332 $ 36,515 $ 36,506 $ 35,449 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,559 $ 3,687 $ 2,091 $ 1,891 $ 2,412 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (352 ) (128 ) 1,596 200 (521 ) Balance at end of period $ 3,207 $ 3,559 $ 3,687 $ 2,091 $ 1,891 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,510 $ 39,891 $ 40,202 $ 38,597 $ 37,340

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Income Statement: Total interest income $ 167,724 $ 110,973 Total interest expense 60,455 10,989 Net interest income 107,269 99,984 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (114 ) (339 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 107,383 100,323 Noninterest income Deposit services 12,713 13,124 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (5,601 ) (3,720 ) Net gain on sale of equity securities 5,058 - Gain on sale of loans 289 386 Trust fees 2,957 3,014 Bank owned life insurance 2,431 1,411 Brokerage services 1,601 1,907 Other 3,049 3,700 Total noninterest income 22,497 19,822 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 43,232 40,298 Net occupancy 7,424 7,310 Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,904 1,453 ATM expense 675 637 Professional fees 2,564 2,074 Software and data processing 4,319 3,370 Communications 675 1,012 FDIC insurance 1,764 949 Amortization of intangibles 920 1,208 Other 6,365 4,990 Total noninterest expense 69,842 63,301 Income before income tax expense 60,038 56,844 Income tax expense 9,111 6,443 Net income $ 50,927 $ 50,401 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 31,045 32,237 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 31,099 32,394 Common shares outstanding end of period 30,532 32,108 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.64 $ 1.56 Diluted 1.64 1.56 Book value per common share 25.06 22.79 Tangible book value per common share 18.35 16.35 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.70 0.68 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.41 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.62 12.31 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.98 16.75 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.88 3.60 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.30 0.48 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.19 3.26 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.58 3.12 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 135.85 143.24 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.84 1.77 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 51.02 47.94 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Nonperforming Assets: $ 3,059 $ 11,815 Nonaccrual loans 3,017 3,119 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days - - Restructured loans (1) - 8,568 Other real estate owned - 128 Repossessed assets 42 - Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.04 0.16 Total loans 0.07 0.30 Total loans and OREO 0.07 0.30 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 1,203.28 1,136.55 Nonperforming assets 1,186.76 300.03 Total loans 0.84 0.89 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03 - Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.80 9.62 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.32 12.83 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.37 13.94 Total risk-based capital 15.68 16.38 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.69 10.34 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2) 7.37 7.10 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 9.83 11.47 (1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, "restructured" loans beginning March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, Loan Portfolio Composition 2023 2022 Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 657,354 $ 520,484 1-4 Family Residential 684,878 640,706 Commercial 2,100,338 1,834,734 Commercial Loans 383,724 428,974 Municipal Loans 435,211 457,239 Loans to Individuals 67,538 80,904 Total Loans $ 4,329,043 $ 3,963,041 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 36,515 $ 35,273 Loans charged-off (1,370 ) (1,034 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 792 1,056 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (578 ) 22 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 366 154 Balance at end of period $ 36,303 $ 35,449 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,687 $ 2,384 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (480 ) (493 ) Balance at end of period $ 3,207 $ 1,891 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,510 $ 37,340

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,197,130 $ 59,334 5.67 % $ 4,128,775 $ 55,453 5.45 % Loans held for sale 1,664 23 5.54 % 1,662 20 4.88 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 925,445 8,773 3.80 % 690,864 5,712 3.35 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,562,232 16,182 4.15 % 1,692,700 16,466 3.95 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 401,427 3,830 3.83 % 455,811 4,329 3.85 % Total securities 2,889,104 28,785 4.00 % 2,839,375 26,507 3.79 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 21,480 379 7.08 % 31,470 245 3.16 % Interest earning deposits 56,604 742 5.26 % 87,924 1,033 4.76 % Federal funds sold 59,186 748 5.07 % 72,630 837 4.67 % Total earning assets 7,225,168 90,011 5.00 % 7,161,836 84,095 4.76 % Cash and due from banks 103,559 107,765 Accrued interest and other assets 419,420 398,709 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,512 ) (36,690 ) Total assets $ 7,711,635 $ 7,631,620 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 648,560 1,430 0.88 % $ 665,919 1,313 0.80 % Certificates of deposit 797,992 6,365 3.20 % 787,887 5,407 2.78 % Interest bearing demand accounts 2,841,818 13,884 1.96 % 2,983,218 13,186 1.79 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,288,370 21,679 2.03 % 4,437,024 19,906 1.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 211,309 1,032 1.96 % 404,199 3,141 3.15 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 97,804 994 4.08 % 98,693 999 4.11 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,266 1,100 7.32 % 60,265 1,031 6.94 % Repurchase agreements 97,915 883 3.62 % 65,435 492 3.05 % Other borrowings 631,447 7,272 4.62 % 136,700 1,926 5.71 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,387,111 32,960 2.45 % 5,202,316 27,495 2.14 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,490,445 1,588,725 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,252 81,829 Total liabilities 6,961,808 6,872,870 Shareholders' equity 749,827 758,750 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,711,635 $ 7,631,620 Net interest income (FTE) $ 57,051 $ 56,600 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % 3.21 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.55 % 2.62 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,103,429 $ 52,650 5.09 % $ 4,012,547 $ 45,992 4.55 % Loans held for sale 1,087 15 5.47 % 606 7 4.58 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 622,004 4,804 3.06 % 626,136 4,896 3.10 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,730,233 15,652 3.59 % 1,750,952 14,455 3.28 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 483,914 4,614 3.78 % 520,501 4,770 3.64 % Total securities 2,836,151 25,070 3.51 % 2,897,589 24,121 3.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 22,616 212 3.72 % 24,013 101 1.67 % Interest earning deposits 10,974 108 3.90 % 18,664 105 2.23 % Federal funds sold 84,858 774 3.62 % 46,106 269 2.31 % Total earning assets 7,059,115 78,829 4.43 % 6,999,525 70,595 4.00 % Cash and due from banks 108,200 102,840 Accrued interest and other assets 356,248 433,532 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,602 ) (35,706 ) Total assets $ 7,486,961 $ 7,500,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 676,654 758 0.44 % $ 685,947 481 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 645,972 3,035 1.86 % 588,212 1,452 0.98 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,119,682 9,894 1.26 % 3,164,961 5,954 0.75 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,442,308 13,687 1.22 % 4,439,120 7,887 0.70 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 189,939 1,623 3.39 % 173,838 1,078 2.46 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,657 1,013 4.07 % 98,621 1,004 4.04 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,264 901 5.93 % 60,263 669 4.40 % Repurchase agreements 37,416 117 1.24 % 30,530 54 0.70 % Other borrowings 85,033 945 4.41 % 98,174 673 2.72 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,913,617 18,286 1.48 % 4,900,546 11,365 0.92 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,757,568 1,746,245 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,024 101,881 Total liabilities 6,759,209 6,748,672 Shareholders' equity 727,752 751,519 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,486,961 $ 7,500,191 Net interest income (FTE) $ 60,543 $ 59,230 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.40 % 3.36 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.95 % 3.08 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, loans totaling $2.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,847,614 $ 39,088 4.07 % Loans held for sale 1,776 18 4.07 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 617,603 4,632 3.01 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,653,871 13,599 3.30 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 417,057 3,238 3.11 % Total securities 2,688,531 21,469 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 17,663 77 1.75 % Interest earning deposits 77,894 125 0.64 % Federal funds sold 37,343 79 0.85 % Total earning assets 6,670,821 60,856 3.66 % Cash and due from banks 100,231 Accrued interest and other assets 446,136 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,895 ) Total assets $ 7,181,293 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 670,187 326 0.20 % Certificates of deposit 518,104 578 0.45 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,175,385 3,360 0.42 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,363,676 4,264 0.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 55,990 224 1.60 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,586 1,000 4.07 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,262 471 3.13 % Repurchase agreements 30,055 18 0.24 % Other borrowings 6,549 45 2.76 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,615,118 6,022 0.52 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,702,985 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,870 Total liabilities 6,416,973 Shareholders' equity 764,320 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,181,293 Net interest income (FTE) $ 54,834 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.30 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.14 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2022, loans totaling $3.1 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,163,141 $ 114,787 5.56 % $ 3,776,194 $ 74,713 3.99 % Loans held for sale 1,663 43 5.21 % 1,354 26 3.87 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 808,803 14,485 3.61 % 631,079 9,240 2.95 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,627,105 32,648 4.05 % 1,608,779 26,282 3.29 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 428,469 8,159 3.84 % 491,585 7,255 2.98 % Total securities 2,864,377 55,292 3.89 % 2,731,443 42,777 3.16 % FHLB stock, at cost, and equity investments 26,448 624 4.76 % 19,161 190 2.00 % Interest earning deposits 72,177 1,775 4.96 % 61,360 149 0.49 % Federal funds sold 65,871 1,585 4.85 % 23,077 83 0.73 % Total earning assets 7,193,677 174,106 4.88 % 6,612,589 117,938 3.60 % Cash and due from banks 105,650 103,669 Accrued interest and other assets 408,908 522,167 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,601 ) (35,766 ) Total assets $ 7,671,634 $ 7,202,659 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 657,192 2,743 0.84 % $ 661,339 599 0.18 % CDs 792,967 11,772 2.99 % 540,726 1,172 0.44 % Interest bearing demand accounts 2,912,127 27,070 1.87 % 3,136,890 5,730 0.37 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,362,286 41,585 1.92 % 4,338,955 7,501 0.35 % FHLB borrowings 307,221 4,173 2.74 % 89,202 590 1.33 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,246 1,993 4.09 % 98,569 1,998 4.09 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,266 2,131 7.13 % 60,261 827 2.77 % Repurchase agreements 81,765 1,375 3.39 % 25,798 28 0.22 % Other borrowings 385,440 9,198 4.81 % 3,525 45 2.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,295,224 60,455 2.30 % 4,616,310 10,989 0.48 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,539,313 1,673,145 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 82,833 87,408 Total liabilities 6,917,370 6,376,863 Shareholders' equity 754,264 825,796 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,671,634 $ 7,202,659 Net interest income (FTE) $ 113,651 $ 106,949 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.19 % 3.26 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.58 % 3.12 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.