25.07.2023
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000, or $.39 per share compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,000, or $.38 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $81,000, or 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans increased $9.2 million, or 2.2% when comparing June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $18,000, or 3.7% primarily due to higher miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $62,000, or 2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $587.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $625 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of $17.7 million of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity as well as lower municipal and other public deposits. CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Return on Equity (ROE) 14.44% 14.23% 14.42% 20.51%
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.04% 0.97% 1.01% 1.47%
Net Interest Margin 3.23% 3.00% 3.26% 3.68%
June 30,
2023 2022
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.18% 0.11%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.37% 8.49%
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.22% 14.84%
Book Value Per Share$10.89 $9.81
Market Value Per Share$9.30 $11.44
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest Income$6,279,754 $5,043,640 $12,355,813 $11,920,195
Interest Expense 1,740,142 585,202 3,125,557 1,117,064
Net Interest Income 4,539,612 4,458,438 9,230,256 10,803,131
Provision for loan losses (12,000) - 109,000 -
Non-interest income 515,297 496,982 987,801 1,075,857
Operating Expenses 3,189,499 3,127,307 6,460,291 6,274,612
Income before taxes 1,877,410 1,828,113 3,648,766 5,604,376
Income tax expense 334,463 310,000 635,763 1,036,000
Net Income$1,542,947 $1,518,113 $3,013,003 $4,568,376
Net Income per share - diluted$0.39 $0.38 $0.76 $1.15
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.14 $0.28 $0.28
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
June 30,
2023 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$39,832,080 $68,922,849
Time deposits with other banks 4,482,000 11,450,000
Securities 92,532,540 103,209,588
Loans 421,267,286 412,037,495
Allowance for loan losses (3,868,740) (3,831,495)
Loans, net 417,398,546 408,206,000
Premises and equipment, net 8,624,817 8,595,466
Other assets 25,075,126 24,602,640
Total Assets$587,945,109 $624,986,543
Liabilities
Deposits$508,939,164 $545,892,457
FHLB borrowings 19,000,000 24,000,000
Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000
Other liabilities 3,422,503 2,792,569
Total Liabilities 544,764,667 586,088,026
Equity
Total Equity 43,180,442 38,898,517
Total Liabilities and Equity$587,945,109 $624,986,543

