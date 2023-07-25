Dover Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,100
$ 2,159
(3) %
$ 4,179
$ 4,211
(1) %
Net earnings
242
290
(16) %
471
516
(9) %
Diluted EPS
1.72
2.00
(14) %
3.35
3.56
(6) %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
(3) %
- %
Adjusted net earnings 1
288
309
(7) %
561
585
(4) %
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.05
2.14
(4) %
3.99
4.03
(1) %
1 Q2 and year-to-date 2023 and 2022 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. Q2 and year-to-date 2022 also exclude a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 3% (-3% organic). GAAP net earnings of $242 million decreased 16%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.72 was down 14%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million decreased 7% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.05 was down 4%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Dover generated revenue of $4.2 billion, a decrease of 1% (flat organic). GAAP net earnings of $471 million decreased 9%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.35 was down 6%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $561 million decreased 4%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.99 was down 1%.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "The second quarter results met our expectations. Since the start of the year, we expected 2023 performance to be weighted to the second half due to post-pandemic destocking across the industrial economy and the gradual recovery in several of our end markets.
"In the second quarter, outperformance in our high-growth businesses was offset by transient manufacturing and shipment disruptions in our vehicle services group caused by an ERP system upgrade. This reduced our top line and EPS by approximately $50 million and $0.10, respectively, and is now largely behind us, with output recovering meaningfully in June.
"Order activity in our shorter-cycle end markets remained solid amid normalizing lead times, and our long-cycle and secular-growth-exposed businesses maintained strong shipment levels. As a result, our order backlog continued to normalize but remains elevated.
"We had forecasted softer comparable margins in the first half of 2023 primarily due to business mix and lower volumes in biopharma and EMV payment systems. We prepared for this by proactively intervening on our cost structure starting in the latter half of 2022, and have continued these structural cost reductions in 2023. We expect the roll forward of these actions, demand seasonality and backlog shipment timing to drive sequential and comparable operating margin improvement in the second half.
"Our strong balance sheet position and robust cash flow through the end of the year provide flexibility in our capital allocation initiatives. We are well on track with our organic growth initiatives and capacity build outs in clean energy, CO2 systems, and heat exchangers which are already driving growth in 2023. We remain active and disciplined in pursuing attractive bolt-on acquisitions while opportunistically evaluating capital return strategies.
"We have a constructive outlook for the remainder of the year and see a solid foundation building for 2024. Underlying demand remains good across the portfolio, and a significant volume of business is already in the backlog. Our flexible business model and execution playbook are proven to deliver results in various operating conditions."
FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:
In 2023, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.68 to $7.83 (adjusted EPS of $8.85 to $9.00 ), based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 4% (all-in and organic).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date results at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time ( 9:00 A.M. Central Time ) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion . We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2023
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 2,100,086
$ 2,158,715
$ 4,179,109
$ 4,210,616
Cost of goods and services
1,341,250
1,377,432
2,673,254
2,686,139
Gross profit
758,836
781,283
1,505,855
1,524,477
Selling, general and administrative expenses
434,340
424,433
866,754
868,276
Operating earnings
324,496
356,850
639,101
656,201
Interest expense
33,804
26,989
68,018
53,541
Interest income
(2,653)
(949)
(4,744)
(1,724)
Other income, net
(6,678)
(4,546)
(10,486)
(6,675)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
300,023
335,356
586,313
611,059
Provision for income taxes
57,784
45,738
115,500
95,288
Net earnings
$ 242,239
$ 289,618
$ 470,813
$ 515,771
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.73
$ 2.01
$ 3.37
$ 3.58
Diluted
$ 1.72
$ 2.00
$ 3.35
$ 3.56
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
139,862
143,832
139,810
143,959
Diluted
140,578
144,669
140,597
144,998
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.505
$ 0.50
$ 1.01
$ 1.00
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 497,549
$ 473,687
$ 971,236
$ 487,647
$ 514,436
$ 1,002,083
$ 516,501
$ 525,048
$ 2,043,632
Clean Energy & Fueling
430,729
441,166
871,895
458,395
494,075
952,470
464,022
462,015
1,878,507
Imaging & Identification
283,091
271,932
555,023
272,255
275,951
548,206
282,371
293,238
1,123,815
Pumps & Process Solutions
413,881
465,626
879,507
435,195
441,127
876,322
433,558
418,355
1,728,235
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
455,325
449,001
904,326
399,078
434,164
833,242
462,671
441,811
1,737,724
Intersegment eliminations
(1,552)
(1,326)
(2,878)
(669)
(1,038)
(1,707)
(832)
(1,286)
(3,825)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,079,023
$ 2,100,086
$ 4,179,109
$ 2,051,901
$ 2,158,715
$ 4,210,616
$ 2,158,291
$ 2,139,181
$ 8,508,088
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 84,275
$ 73,076
$ 157,351
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 152,801
$ 90,145
$ 103,573
$ 346,519
Clean Energy & Fueling
73,605
83,616
157,221
72,962
99,034
171,996
90,208
90,789
352,993
Imaging & Identification
68,315
61,336
129,651
58,598
61,392
119,990
74,477
73,617
268,084
Pumps & Process Solutions
115,244
129,337
244,581
146,617
138,048
284,665
128,573
119,780
533,018
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
73,778
76,074
149,852
53,609
64,181
117,790
75,190
61,504
254,484
Total segment earnings
415,217
423,439
838,656
402,916
444,326
847,242
458,593
449,263
1,755,098
Purchase accounting
expenses 1
42,679
40,200
82,879
53,286
47,019
100,305
40,526
40,272
181,103
Restructuring and other costs 2
14,053
18,143
32,196
10,552
7,944
18,496
8,613
11,881
38,990
Loss on dispositions 3
-
-
-
194
-
194
-
-
194
Corporate expense / other 4,5
40,072
33,922
73,994
37,404
27,967
65,371
27,876
42,033
135,280
Interest expense
34,214
33,804
68,018
26,552
26,989
53,541
29,789
33,126
116,456
Interest income
(2,091)
(2,653)
(4,744)
(775)
(949)
(1,724)
(1,244)
(1,462)
(4,430)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
286,290
300,023
586,313
275,703
335,356
611,059
353,033
323,413
1,287,505
Provision for income taxes
57,716
57,784
115,500
49,550
45,738
95,288
67,007
59,834
222,129
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.9 %
15.4 %
16.2 %
14.6 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
17.5 %
19.7 %
17.0 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
17.1 %
19.0 %
18.0 %
15.9 %
20.0 %
18.1 %
19.4 %
19.7 %
18.8 %
Imaging & Identification
24.1 %
22.6 %
23.4 %
21.5 %
22.2 %
21.9 %
26.4 %
25.1 %
23.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
27.8 %
27.8 %
27.8 %
33.7 %
31.3 %
32.5 %
29.7 %
28.6 %
30.8 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
16.2 %
16.9 %
16.6 %
13.4 %
14.8 %
14.1 %
16.3 %
13.9 %
14.6 %
Total segment earnings margin
20.0 %
20.2 %
20.1 %
19.6 %
20.6 %
20.1 %
21.2 %
21.0 %
20.6 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 Loss on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension
5 Q4 and FY 2022 include a $6.3 million settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified defined benefit plan.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.64
$ 1.73
$ 3.37
$ 1.57
$ 2.01
$ 3.58
$ 2.01
$ 1.88
$ 7.47
Diluted
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 3.35
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 3.56
$ 2.00
$ 1.87
$ 7.42
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
139,757
139,862
139,810
144,087
143,832
143,959
142,506
140,343
142,681
Diluted
140,616
140,578
140,597
145,329
144,669
144,998
143,257
141,168
143,595
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
42,679
40,200
82,879
53,286
47,019
100,305
40,526
40,272
181,103
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(9,599)
(9,012)
(18,611)
(12,538)
(11,013)
(23,551)
(9,494)
(8,689)
(41,734)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
14,053
18,143
32,196
10,552
7,944
18,496
8,613
11,881
38,990
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(2,990)
(3,665)
(6,655)
(2,191)
(1,803)
(3,994)
(1,921)
(2,311)
(8,226)
Loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
194
-
194
-
-
194
Loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
-
-
-
(27)
-
(27)
-
-
(27)
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
-
-
-
-
(22,579)
(22,579)
-
-
(22,579)
Adjusted net earnings
$ 272,717
$ 287,905
$ 560,622
$ 275,429
$ 309,186
$ 584,615
$ 323,750
$ 304,732
$ 1,213,097
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 3.35
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 3.56
$ 2.00
$ 1.87
$ 7.42
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.30
0.29
0.59
0.37
0.33
0.69
0.28
0.29
1.27
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.13)
(0.09)
(0.08)
(0.16)
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.30)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.10
0.13
0.23
0.07
0.05
0.13
0.06
0.08
0.26
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.06)
Loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
-
-
-
-
(0.16)
(0.16)
-
-
(0.16)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.94
$ 2.05
$ 3.99
$ 1.90
$ 2.14
$ 4.03
$ 2.26
$ 2.16
$ 8.45
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 and FY 2022 include $5,457
4 Q1 2022 and FY 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of Unified Brands and the Race Winning Brands equity method investment in Q4 2021.
5 Q2 and FY 2022 represent a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 84,275
$ 73,076
$ 157,351
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 152,801
$ 90,145
$ 103,573
$ 346,519
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,070
7,300
14,370
7,274
6,799
14,073
6,819
6,853
27,745
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
91,345
80,376
171,721
78,404
88,470
166,874
96,964
110,426
374,264
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
18.4 %
17.0 %
17.7 %
16.1 %
17.2 %
16.7 %
18.8 %
21.0 %
18.3 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings
$ 73,605
$ 83,616
$ 157,221
$ 72,962
$ 99,034
$ 171,996
$ 90,208
$ 90,789
$ 352,993
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,046
7,541
14,587
8,466
6,533
14,999
6,893
6,923
28,815
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
80,651
91,157
171,808
81,428
105,567
186,995
97,101
97,712
381,808
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
18.7 %
20.7 %
19.7 %
17.8 %
21.4 %
19.6 %
20.9 %
21.1 %
20.3 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 68,315
$ 61,336
$ 129,651
$ 58,598
$ 61,392
$ 119,990
$ 74,477
$ 73,617
$ 268,084
Other depreciation and amortization 1
3,394
3,745
7,139
3,497
3,496
6,993
3,372
3,820
14,185
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
71,709
65,081
136,790
62,095
64,888
126,983
77,849
77,437
282,269
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
25.3 %
23.9 %
24.6 %
22.8 %
23.5 %
23.2 %
27.6 %
26.4 %
25.1 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 115,244
$ 129,337
$ 244,581
$ 146,617
$ 138,048
$ 284,665
$ 128,573
$ 119,780
$ 533,018
Other depreciation and amortization 1
10,939
11,609
22,548
9,922
9,787
19,709
10,137
10,993
40,839
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
126,183
140,946
267,129
156,539
147,835
304,374
138,710
130,773
573,857
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
30.5 %
30.3 %
30.4 %
36.0 %
33.5 %
34.7 %
32.0 %
31.3 %
33.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 73,778
$ 76,074
$ 149,852
$ 53,609
$ 64,181
$ 117,790
$ 75,190
$ 61,504
$ 254,484
Other depreciation and amortization 1
6,624
6,895
13,519
6,495
6,443
12,938
6,736
6,530
26,204
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
80,402
82,969
163,371
60,104
70,624
130,728
81,926
68,034
280,688
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.7 %
18.5 %
18.1 %
15.1 %
16.3 %
15.7 %
17.7 %
15.4 %
16.2 %
Total Segments:
Total segment earnings 2, 3
$ 415,217
$ 423,439
$ 838,656
$ 402,916
$ 444,326
$ 847,242
$ 458,593
$ 449,263
$ 1,755,098
Other depreciation and amortization 1
35,073
37,090
72,163
35,654
33,058
68,712
33,957
35,119
137,788
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
450,290
460,529
910,819
438,570
477,384
915,954
492,550
484,382
1,892,886
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
21.7 %
21.9 %
21.8 %
21.4 %
22.1 %
21.8 %
22.8 %
22.6 %
22.2 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
Provision for income taxes
57,716
57,784
115,500
49,550
45,738
95,288
67,007
59,834
222,129
Earnings before provision for income taxes
286,290
300,023
586,313
275,703
335,356
611,059
353,033
323,413
1,287,505
Interest income
(2,091)
(2,653)
(4,744)
(775)
(949)
(1,724)
(1,244)
(1,462)
(4,430)
Interest expense
34,214
33,804
68,018
26,552
26,989
53,541
29,789
33,126
116,456
Corporate expense / other 1,7
40,072
33,922
73,994
37,404
27,967
65,371
27,876
42,033
135,280
Loss on dispositions 2
-
-
-
194
-
194
-
-
194
Restructuring and other costs 3
14,053
18,143
32,196
10,552
7,944
18,496
8,613
11,881
38,990
Purchase accounting expenses 4
42,679
40,200
82,879
53,286
47,019
100,305
40,526
40,272
181,103
Total segment earnings 6
415,217
423,439
838,656
402,916
444,326
847,242
458,593
449,263
1,755,098
Add: Other depreciation and amortization 5
35,073
37,090
72,163
35,654
33,058
68,712
33,957
35,119
137,788
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 6
$ 450,290
$ 460,529
$ 910,819
$ 438,570
$ 477,384
$ 915,954
$ 492,550
$ 484,382
$ 1,892,886
1 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service
2 Loss on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, exit costs, and other asset charges.
4 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
5 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
6 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
7 Q4 and FY 2022 include a $6.3 million settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified defined benefit plan.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2023
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(7.7) %
(2.3) %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(9.3) %
(6.1) %
Imaging & Identification
0.3 %
4.2 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
0.9 %
(3.1) %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
4.0 %
9.9 %
Total Organic
(3.0) %
(0.1) %
Acquisitions
0.9 %
0.9 %
Currency translation
(0.6) %
(1.5) %
Total*
(2.7) %
(0.7) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2023
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
United States
(8.6) %
(3.2) %
Other Americas
13.9 %
15.3 %
Europe
(0.9) %
(0.6) %
Asia
1.9 %
(1.0) %
Other
33.0 %
26.7 %
Total Organic
(3.0) %
(0.1) %
Acquisitions
0.9 %
0.9 %
Currency translation
(0.6) %
(1.5) %
Total*
(2.7) %
(0.7) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2023 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$ 7.68
$ 7.83
Purchase accounting expenses, net
0.91
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.26
2023 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 8.85
$ 9.00
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 241,284
$ 195,254
$ 436,538
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 202,456
$ 264,625
$ 338,643
$ 805,724
Investing activities
(43,556)
(42,454)
(86,010)
(46,963)
(68,890)
(115,853)
(286,208)
(138,863)
(540,924)
Financing activities
(306,565)
(137,924)
(444,489)
(75,204)
120,469
45,265
(178,844)
(126,686)
(260,265)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 241,284
$ 195,254
$ 436,538
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 202,456
$ 264,625
$ 338,643
$ 805,724
Less: Capital expenditures
(48,375)
(40,079)
(88,454)
(50,381)
(50,196)
(100,577)
(65,462)
(54,923)
(220,962)
Free cash flow
$ 192,909
$ 155,175
$ 348,084
$ (26,698)
$ 128,577
$ 101,879
$ 199,163
$ 283,720
$ 584,762
Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of revenue
11.6 %
9.3 %
10.4 %
1.2 %
8.3 %
4.8 %
12.3 %
15.8 %
9.5 %
Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of adjusted net earnings
88.5 %
67.8 %
77.9 %
8.6 %
57.8 %
34.6 %
81.7 %
111.1 %
66.4 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
9.3 %
7.4 %
8.3 %
(1.3) %
6.0 %
2.4 %
9.2 %
13.3 %
6.9 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings
70.7 %
53.9 %
62.1 %
(9.7) %
41.6 %
17.4 %
61.5 %
93.1 %
48.2 %
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 536,472
$ 489,131
$ 1,025,603
$ 541,035
$ 452,668
$ 993,703
$ 512,374
$ 498,249
$ 2,004,326
Clean Energy & Fueling
454,526
440,137
$ 894,663
501,491
487,861
989,352
432,259
399,414
1,821,025
Imaging & Identification
290,712
262,092
$ 552,804
307,104
292,136
599,240
281,789
273,170
1,154,199
Pumps & Process Solutions
464,297
394,317
$ 858,614
459,790
471,693
931,483
415,253
362,468
1,709,204
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
300,014
345,363
$ 645,377
444,852
403,574
848,426
422,820
388,527
1,659,773
Intersegment eliminations
(1,530)
(1,917)
(3,447)
(2,295)
(1,207)
(3,502)
(423)
(1,391)
(5,316)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,044,491
$ 1,929,123
$ 3,973,614
$ 2,251,977
$ 2,106,725
$ 4,358,702
$ 2,064,072
$ 1,920,437
$ 8,343,211
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$ 755,442
$ 771,888
$ 830,135
$ 759,589
$ 742,766
$ 720,114
Clean Energy & Fueling
337,116
339,322
426,342
411,350
368,050
312,142
Imaging & Identification
236,215
227,646
243,411
255,255
241,896
232,812
Pumps & Process Solutions
742,890
676,191
704,935
715,646
679,955
686,512
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
899,379
797,307
1,218,155
1,186,180
1,139,737
1,068,644
Intersegment eliminations
(1,083)
(1,594)
(1,756)
(1,839)
(1,439)
(1,893)
Total consolidated backlog
$ 2,969,959
$ 2,810,760
$ 3,421,222
$ 3,326,181
$ 3,170,965
$ 3,018,331
2023
Q2
Q2 YTD
BOOKINGS GROWTH FACTORS
Organic
Engineered Products
8.4 %
4.3 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(8.4) %
(7.2) %
Imaging & Identification
(8.5) %
(5.1) %
Pumps & Process Solutions
(19.4) %
(10.4) %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(13.7) %
(22.5) %
Total Organic
(8.3) %
(8.0) %
Acquisitions
0.7 %
0.9 %
Currency translation
(0.8) %
(1.7) %
Total*
(8.4) %
(8.8) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represent diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and gain/loss on dispositions.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet been satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
