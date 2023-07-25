Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.: Magellan Midstream Comments on Report by Renowned Tax Expert, Robert Willens

Report Underscores Benefits of Tax Structure and Value Transaction Delivers to Magellan Unitholders

Magellan Urges Unitholders to Vote "FOR" the Pending Merger

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) ("Magellan") today commented on a report regarding Magellan's pending merger with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) ("ONEOK") written by Robert Willens, an independent expert and specialist in interpreting tax and accounting issues and their effects on corporate capital transactions, mergers & acquisitions, private investments, real estate and REITs. The report is available at MaximizingValueforMMPunitholders.com.

"The Willens report validates the unanimous determination of the Magellan board of directors that - even after taking the impact of taxes into account - the pending ONEOK transaction maximizes value and is in the best interest of Magellan and our unitholders," said Aaron Milford, Magellan's chief executive officer. "We asked Robert Willens to prepare this report because he is widely recognized as a leading expert in assessing the impact of taxes on M&A transactions. His report supports our view that the benefits of the pending transaction with ONEOK for Magellan unitholders far outweigh the tax costs."

Milford added, "The transaction delivers a significant upfront premium of 22%1 and a sector-leading multiple of 12.3x EBITDA2, and allows Magellan unitholders to participate in the future upside of a stronger and more diversified company. Our board and leadership team are confident this transaction maximizes value for unitholders and urge all unitholders to vote 'FOR' the transaction in advance of the scheduled special meeting."

In his July 10, 2023 report, Robert Willens noted:

"In the final analysis, this transaction has, when viewed as an integrated whole, a remarkably favorable tax profile. When a valid comparison is made of the tax benefits of the transaction to the relatively modest tax cost the deal engenders, it is abundantly clear that such benefits greatly outweigh such costs. "





to defray their tax liabilities." "As is typically the case, acquirers whose acquisitions are structured to achieve a basis step up, share that largesse with the owners of the acquired entity in the form of an increased purchase price for the acquired entity. In fact, here, an unquantifiable, but undoubtedly substantial, portion of the "premium" [ONEOK] is offering in the transaction is directly attributable to the tax savings [ONEOK] will reap from the basis step up…it would become readily apparent that the benefits of the 'step up' substantially outweigh the true 'cost' borne by the unit holders from accelerating a tax liability that would, inevitably, have to be shouldered."

Mr. Willens' reports are used by hedge fund managers, lawyers, accountants, arbitrageurs, corporate tax directors, university professors and others assessing the complex tax impacts of transactions. The report, which was commissioned by Magellan, reflects Mr. Willens' personal views and is based solely on publicly available information.

Magellan's board of directors unanimously recommends that unitholders vote "FOR" the pending merger. The special meeting will be held virtually on Sept. 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central. Unitholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2023 will be entitled to vote their units in advance of the special meeting. Unitholders will be receiving proxy cards or other instructions regarding how to vote on the transaction during the course of the next few days.

Magellan unitholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials or have questions regarding the upcoming special meeting may contact:

Morrow Sodali, LLC
Phone: (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400
Email: [email protected]

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.
Phone: (800) 322-2885 or (212) 929-5500
Email: [email protected]



Information about the special meeting is also available at MaximizingValueforMMPunitholders.com

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com .

Contact: Investors: Media:

Paula Farrell Bruce Heine

(918) 574-7650 (918) 574-7010

[email protected] [email protected]







1 Based on the closing OKE share and MMP unit prices on May 12, 2023, the final trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction. 2 Based on an implied Enterprise Value at transaction announcement and street consensus EBITDA, which exceeds the trading multiples of all of MMP's midstream peers and the average midstream energy trading multiple of approximately 10x.

