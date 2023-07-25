Emerging global CRO leverages digital platform to market its services to the global biopharma community

Cureline Group, an industry pioneer in precision and translational medicine, today announced its plans to showcase its full spectrum of research products and services on Scientist.com, the premier preclinical research marketplace for the biopharma sector. Biopharma researchers utilizing Scientist.com can now quickly and economically access essential services such as biobanking (including collection, processing, storage and retrieval of biological samples), human sample validation (including biomarker identification and verification), preclinical animal services and preclinical project management (protocol design, study execution and data analysis), histopathology, digital pathology and other lab services that are critical to accelerating drug discovery and development.

"We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Scientist.com, which has helped us connect with many biopharma researchers at top pharma and biotech companies," stated Dr. Olga Potapova, Founder and CEO of the Cureline Group. "With our 20 years of translational CRO experience, we want to make it easy for any industry or academic scientist to access the many innovative tools and technologies and regulatory expertise that we've brought together under one roof."

The Cureline Group, comprised of an array of companies including Cureline, Inc., Cureline BioPathology (CBP), Cureline Molecular Services (CMS), Cureline Baltic UAB, DolceRx Baltika UAB and the newly formed Memel Biotech, offers an extensive portfolio of ISO-certified, CAP-compliant preclinical research and biomarker/companion diagnostics services. Clinical expertise will be delivered by the recent strategic partnership of palleos healthcare (Germany) and Cureline. Offering clients a full-service approach can help reduce complexity and save time.

"The Cureline Group has evolved into a one-stop shop for high-quality research services in the preclinical research and biomarker/companion diagnostic spaces," stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, Founder and CEO at Scientist.com. "We are delighted to feature their services on Scientist.com's fast-growing, AI-powered marketplace."

About Cureline, Inc., and the Cureline Group of companies:

As a global leader in commercial biobanking and translational research services celebrating 20years in business in 2023, we have completed over 5,000 projects for 850 clients. Cureline, Inc., (USA) together with other Cureline Group companies, is a global precision and translational medicine contract research organization (CRO) providing biobanking and HBS services in the preclinical phase and companion diagnostics development for clinical trials to the biopharmaceutical industry. Cureline Group management are experts in global regulatory affairs, custom protocol biobanking, histopathology digital pathology, molecular and cellular lab services, small animal studies and cell and gene therapy (ATMP) solutions. Since 2021, UAB Cureline Baltic (Lithuania) is servicing our clients' needs in animal toxicology and preclinical efficacy studies in small animals with a focus on metastatic cancer, immunology and microbiota models. Starting in 2024, Memel Biotech UAB (Lithuania) will be providing GMP CDMO service for the ATMP clinical research community.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's AI-powered research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific suppliers.

About palleos healthcare GmbH

palleos healthcare is a full-service CRO with 50 highly experienced employees covering Phase I IV drug and medical device clinical research services in central Europe. More than 10,000 patients at 300 sites were treated in various trials and indications with the results published in highly ranked journals. palleos healthcare also offers drug development consulting services for biotech and medtech companies, streamlining their early and pre-clinical development decisive milestones, allowing earlier and more efficient exit and reinvestment. As a certified partner with best-in-class players in the digital life science field (Veeva, Medidata, etc.), palleos healthcare offers cloud-based services for data management and decentralized clinical trials.

