Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides International Successfully Demos Software; Expects Q4 Revenues

Initial Release of Trusted RYDE shared-ride app platform slated for August 2023

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Tribal Rides International (OTC PINK:XNDA) confirmed today that demonstration of its Trusted RYDE shared-ride apps was successful, receiving positive and encouraging feedback from investors and prospective users.

"The successful demonstrations of our latest version of Trusted RYDE for both Drivers and Riders were very encouraging, and confirmed what we believe are our superior features and lower costs in comparison to traditional shared-ride applications," explained Tribal Rides CEO Joseph Grimes.

The Trusted RYDE shared-ride app platform's initial release was also confirmed in its announcement, indicating it is on schedule for August 2023.

"The group's positive feedback and insightful comments from the demonstrations confirms that we are on the right track with our concepts of Trusted RYDEs and our unique feature sets," added Grimes. "They can't wait to start using our applications."

Tribal Rides International also confirmed that with the August release, the company remains on schedule for revenues in Q4 2023.

Drivers and riders interested in additional details and/or participating are encouraged to email drivers@tribalrides.com or riders@tribalrides.com.

For more details, visit www.tribalrides.com.

About Tribal Rides International (OTC PINK:XNDA): Tribal Rides is an emerging market company developing "Trusted RYDE", a cloud-based Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) shared-ride application and interface for a comprehensive social network and mobile app for both drivers and riders. The App empowers drivers to grow their businesses on their own terms and create trusted relationships with preferred clients for repeat rides.

