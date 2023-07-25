Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Names Public Safety Advocate and Business Development Executive Doug Clark as Assistant Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Joins Siyata from AT&T's FirstNet

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Doug Clark as Assistant Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "Doug brings a wealth of business development and sales experience, specifically in the public safety and emergency management spaces to Siyata that will be extremely beneficial as we continue to grow and scale our business. We are strengthening and expanding the depth of our management bench to capitalize on the timely awareness of need and rapidly increasing adoption of safety communication systems. Doug joins us from FirstNet, which was one of our earliest collaborators, where he served as a leader on the FirstNet team for years. We are committed to improving communications in public safety and further developing our relationship with FirstNet. Doug is the ideal candidate to help us achieve our objectives in this important space."

Clark joins Siyata following a 20-plus year career with AT&T. Most recently, he served as Assistant Vice President for AT&T's FirstNet, the only nationwide wireless communications network that was designed and built specifically for first responders and the extended public safety community. In this role, he was responsible for building and operating its State Outreach and Consultation organization to deliver first responder cellular connectivity across all 56 U.S. states and territories. Prior to that, he served as National Director of AT&T's Advanced Application Solutions where he was responsible for growing sales of strategic IOT and mobile dispatching solutions by building high performing teams. Under his leadership, the mobile field solutions team achieved consistent revenue growth in the areas of Mobile Unified Communication, fleet, forms automation and AT&T's Enhanced Push to Talk portfolio.

Doug Clark, newly appointed Assistant Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Siyata, stated, "Having worked with public safety for 15 years, and involved in Push-to-Talk over Cellular and FirstNet since inception, I am excited to be joining Siyata which is a leading mission critical solution partner in the PTT space. Siyata understands public safety operations and is building solutions to transform public safety communications. Siyata is clearly a game changer in the PTT and body cam markets with its current SD7 and SD7+ Handsets, and its future roadmap is very impressive and a further testimony to their understanding of first responder communications. These innovative solutions on FirstNet provide clear benefits for first responders and for enterprise customers. I am proud to continue my career with such a public safety focused innovation partner."

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices, cellular booster systems, and video monitoring solutions. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

For its video monitoring system, Siyata integrates software that we license with off-the-shelf hardware providing our customers with an integrated advanced camera system for management and visual monitoring of their fleet vehicles.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States):

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

SYTA@Haydenir.com

646-536-7331

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Glenn Kennedy, VP of International Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

glenn@siyata.net

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE: Siyata Mobile Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769416/Siyata-Mobile-Names-Public-Safety-Advocate-and-Business-Development-Executive-Doug-Clark-as-Assistant-Vice-President-Sales-and-Marketing