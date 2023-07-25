Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:

Aug 9:

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Virtual

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

Aug 30:

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

The Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago

Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Sep 6:

Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

New York Hilton Midtown, New York

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Sep 13:

Jefferies Israel Tech Trek

The David Kempinski, Tel Aviv

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

