Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:
Aug 9:
Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Virtual
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO
Aug 30:
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit
The Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago
Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Sep 6:
Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
New York Hilton Midtown, New York
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Sep 13:
Jefferies Israel Tech Trek
The David Kempinski, Tel Aviv
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO
Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.
About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.
For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.
