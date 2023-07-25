Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Capitalizes on Liquor Market Expansion: Attains TTB Liquor License and Strategically Enters Premium Whiskey Segment

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH) an innovative leader in the spirits industry, is proud to announce a significant step in their journey to reshape the liquor landscape. The company has triumphantly secured its Liquor License from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). This major achievement clears the path for the eagerly-awaited debut of their brand-new venture, Tover Republic, and the impending unveiling of their premium Whiskey Brand in the late 3rd or early 4th quarter of this year.

This strategic move arrives at a time when the global whiskey market continues to thrive, valued at an impressive $59.5 billion in 2020 and expected to reach $68.5 billion by 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. The premium segment, Nitches' targeted niche, is growing at an even faster pace due to consumers' shift toward quality and exclusivity.

The TTB Liquor License acquisition is a pivotal development for Nitches, reflecting the team's dedication, effort, and strategic vision to expand their impact on the global spirits market. The license permits Nitches to legally produce, distribute, and sell alcoholic beverages, underscoring the company's commitment to complying with federal regulations and endorsing responsible business practices.

Tover Republic, the first gem in Nitches' illustrious lineup, is poised to redefine the spirits sector. An ingenious mix of traditional methods and modern craft, Tover Republic encapsulates the epitome of luxury, offering a taste that lingers on the palate, ensuring consumers' return for more. Its unique blend of flavors and select ingredients is set to elevate the industry standards and reshape the notion of premium spirits.

Alongside the Tover Republic anticipation, Nitches is priming for the subsequent launch of their Whiskey Brand. With whiskey consumption showing robust growth - a 7% increase in 2020 and continuing strong through 2021 as per the Distilled Spirits Council - Nitches' premium whiskey offering is ideally positioned to seize this expanding market. Employing impeccable ingredients, traditional distillation techniques, and ideal aging processes, Nitches ensures each sip of their whiskey delivers an unmatched experience.

"Nitches is poised at the precipice of a transformative era," stated Nitches' CEO, John Morgan. "The TTB Liquor License is not just a milestone, but a launching pad for our endeavor into the dynamic world of premium spirits. With Tover Republic and our forthcoming Whiskey Brand, we're set to redefine the sensory experience of spirit enthusiasts globally."

While the launch date of Tover Republic is on the horizon, Nitches plans to introduce its Whiskey Brand in the late 3rd or early 4th quarter, promising an optimally aged and premium product that will delight whiskey aficionados.

About Nitches:

Nitches is a revolutionary spirits company determined to redefine the standards of innovation and quality within the liquor industry. Driven by a passion for crafting unforgettable spirits, Nitches endeavors to provide consumers with taste experiences that transcend the ordinary. Their portfolio includes a diverse range of artisanal spirits, each designed meticulously by a team of dedicated experts.

