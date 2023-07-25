Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8Q | ISIN: US58933Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MK
Tradegate
25.07.23
14:12 Uhr
98,40 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,0098,3014:31
98,0098,3014:25
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2023 | 14:14
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck is Safeguarding the Environment Through Green Chemistry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Merck & Co., Inc.

Many of us are trying to go green, changing our behavior and lifestyles to reduce our impact on the environment. And our company is no different. Protecting the environment is a key part of our commitment to operating responsibly. We believe a healthy planet is essential to human and animal health, as well as to the sustainability of our business.

Going green can also enhance opportunities for product innovation and cost- and risk-reduction. And our efforts have been getting noticed. Members of our small molecule process research and development (SM PR&D) group have been honored recently for their achievements in developing groundbreaking green chemistry solutions.

"Our strategy is to provide innovative and transformative solutions - rather than incremental improvements to historical practices - to achieve our goals on sustainable manufacturing."

- Kevin Maloney, Executive director, process chemistry, SM PR&D

2023 Peter J. Dunn Award for design of biocatalytic cascade

Merck was honored for the design of a biocatalytic cascade, a novel process using natural substances including enzymes to build molecular complexity while drastically reducing hazardous waste.

"Enzymes are the action heroes of biology - and with a little training, they can be the superheroes for chemistry, too."

- Stephanie Galanie, Director, protein engineering, enabling technologies PR&D

2022 Green Chemistry Award for the development of a sustainable manufacturing process

This award - given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - recognized our company's development of a green and sustainable manufacturing process for large quantities of medicine while preventing millions of pounds of waste per year.

"It was more critical than ever that we develop the most green and sustainable processes, as well as invent new reactions to realize the ultimate synthetic route from sustainable raw materials."

- Patrick Fier, Principal scientist, process chemistry, SM PR&D

This marks our sixth consecutive Green Chemistry Challenge Award and ninth overall.

Learn more

Green chemistry is just one way we help support a healthy planet. Our commitment to environmental sustainability focuses on improving operational efficiency, reducing environmental risks in our supply chain and lowering the environmental impact of our products and packaging. Read more about our new goals to achieve carbon neutrality across our operations by 2025.

Learn more about Merck's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) approach by visiting merck.com/company-overview/esg

View original content here

Merck & Co., Inc., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Merck & Co., Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Merck & Co., Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/merck-co-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Merck & Co., Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770137/Merck-is-Safeguarding-the-Environment-Through-Green-Chemistry

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.