Attention All GCC Tech Enthusiasts: OPPO's Reno10 Series and IoT Devices Now Available for Purchase

OPPO's Reno10 series, along with the OPPO Pad 2 and OPPO Enco Air3 Pro, is now available for purchase across the GCC region

Users across the region can now enjoy pro power in portrait

Consisting of three pro-level smartphones, the Reno10 series offers advanced camera capabilities, flagship displays, fast charging, a smart operating system, and smooth performance

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO's latest iteration to its popular Reno series, the Reno10 series, is now available for purchase across the GCC region alongside the brand's newest IoT devices, the OPPO Pad 2 and OPPO Enco Air3 Pro.

OPPO continually strives to create the ultimate portrait shooting experience for users with each generation of Reno series smartphones. In the tenth generation Reno series, OPPO has introduced the powerful Ultra-clear Portrait Camera System, setting new standards in smartphone imaging capabilities. The Reno10 series features cutting-edge technology, fast charging, a smart operating system, and overall smooth performance, offering users a truly compelling smartphone.

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA said, "We are impressed by the tremendous market response our tenth generation Reno series has received across the region. It solidifies our tireless efforts in designing and developing smartphones that truly resonate with the needs and desires of our users. But our journey doesn't stop here. At OPPO, we are committed to pushing boundaries, exploring new avenues of technological advancement, and introducing innovative features that deliver an unforgettable user experience."

In addition to the Reno10 series, OPPO also expanded its IoT product line-up by introducing the OPPO Pad 2. This flagship tablet offers an intuitive display and the best reading experience on a tablet. In tandem, OPPO also introduced the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds, providing users with uncompromising, flagship-level, high-resolution audio quality.

The Reno10 series and new IoT products are now available for purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores. The recommended retail prices are Dhs2,999 for the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Dhs1,999 for the Reno10 Pro 5G, Dhs1,499 for the Reno10 5G, Dhs1,899 for the OPPO Pad 2, and Dhs349 for the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro.

As an exclusive launch promotion, customers who purchase the Reno10 Pro+ 5G will receive a complimentary pair of OPPO Air2 Pro earbuds. Similarly, those who opt for either the Reno10 Pro 5G or the Reno10 5G will receive complimentary OPPO Enco Buds 2 earbuds.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

