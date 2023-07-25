Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional (e.g. shiitake, lion's mane) mushroom home grow kits worldwide, and a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announced its partnership with Mistercap, LLC is officially launching today, July 25, 2023 as www.mistercap.com is now live for global consumers and tomorrow, concertgoers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada can purchase MISTERCAP's merchandise at Wiz Khalifa's 'High School Reunion' Concert at Budweiser stage.





The partnership created by Red Light Holland and Mistercap, LLC for the mushrooms and wellness brand called MISTERCAP, will build on the Summer 2023 launch with a functional mushroom home grow kit, allowing customers to grow their own legal, non-psychedelic mushrooms in the comfort of their own homes, expected to be sold late August 2023 across North America and in October 2023 in Europe.

MISTERCAP will receive marketing advisory services from the multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

The MISTERCAP brand, in conjunction with Red Light Holland, is also committed to creating educational and responsible use messaging in relation to the use of any products made available by the brand. Red Light Holland and Mistercap, LLC will share further details on the MISTERCAP products, team, and vision in the weeks to come. MISTERCAP products will be intended to help promote a healthy lifestyle. No MISTERCAP products are intended to treat or cure any medical conditions and are in no event a substitute for professional medical care. No statements made by Red Light Holland, Mistercap, LLC or Wiz Khalifa have been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration or any other similar body of another jurisdiction, and are in no event a substitute for professional medical care. Red Light Holland, Mistercap, LLC and Wiz Khalifa encourage all consumers to speak with their doctors and professional medical advisors for any solutions that may be appropriate for each individual.

About MISTERCAP

MISTERCAP is a mushroom wellness brand founded in 2022 to create innovative functional mushroom wellness products and is affiliated with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, who provides marketing advisory services to the company. More information will be made available in the coming weeks on MISTERCAP.COM and INSTAGRAM.COM/MISTERCAP.

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation that specializes in the mushroom industry, and specifically home grow kits for functional natural mushrooms, while positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

