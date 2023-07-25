ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading international manufacturer of battery storage-based platform solutions today announced that the Company will hold a presentation at the JP Morgan Auto Conference at August 9-10, 2023, in New York.

ADS-TEC Energy's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 10, from 5:15 5:50 p.m. ET. During this time slot, the company's CEO, Thomas Speidel, will provide valuable insights into the company's latest advancements, cutting-edge solutions, and future vision.

"We are honored to be part of the JP Morgan Auto Conference and have the opportunity to share our achievements and strategic vision," said Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. "We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions, networking with industry peers, and exploring potential collaborations."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

