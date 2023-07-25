Jaguar Health, Inc.: Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health Company, Supports Gay Men's Health with Participation in Pineapple Healthcare's "Butt Stuff Brunch with Dr. Carlton"

Napo Medical Affairs Team Member, who is an HIV/Mytesi® (Crofelemer) Patient, to Participate in Educational Panel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today announced that it will be participating in Pineapple Healthcare's Butt Stuff Brunch with Doctor Carlton - an educational drag show and food event about sexual health featuring guest speaker Carlton Thomas, MD, that takes place Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando, Florida. Dr. Carlton Thomas is a Mayo Clinic-trained gastroenterologist and LGBTQ+ health and sex education influencer. He is a contributor to Men's Health magazine and The Advocate and was featured in the New York Times article "How Gay Men Saved Us from MPOX". His social media work during the MPOX outbreak was recognized by the White House and he helped formulate rectal pain control regimens that the CDC added as part of their clinical guidance. He has been on dozens of podcasts including Savage Love with Dan Savage and Trust & Believe with Shaun T. He is a community influencer with more than 340,000 social media followers internationally, and operates a sex-positive social media platform on TikTok and Instagram. He was recently awarded Queerty Pride50 in 2023; San Diego Hero of Pride, 2023; and Out100 from Out magazine, 2022.

"I feel like no one really got queer health and sex education in school and there is so much we all need to know," said Dr. Thomas. "My direct messages are always open for personal questions that people often find too embarrassing to discuss with their doctors."

Pineapple Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working for the LGBTQ+ communities of Florida, providing primary care, HIV treatment & HIV prevention services. Brian Coppedge, a member of the Jaguar/Napo Medical Affairs team, will be participating on a speakers panel at the event.

"Patient dignity, quality of life, healthy guts and healthy relationships are core priorities at Jaguar/Napo for all our product and community development efforts. And a bit of good humor can help remove perceived stigmas," said Coppedge, an HIV and Mytesi (crofelemer) patient.

It is estimated that more than half of people living with HIV experience chronic, or long-term, diarrhea that is serious enough to negatively impact their quality of life. Mytesi (crofelemer) is Napo's FDA-approved antidiarrheal medicine for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS receiving antiretroviral therapy.

Mytesi is a non-opiate, plant-based, chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal drug and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Mytesi has a novel mechanism of action that works locally in the gut by gently and effectively modulating and normalizing the flow of water and electrolytes with minimal systemic absorption.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health and recently received conditional approval for Canalevia®-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Important Safety Information About Canalevia®-CA1

For oral use in dogs only. Not for use in humans. Keep Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) in a secure location out of reach of children and other animals. Consult a physician in case of accidental ingestion by humans. Do not use in dogs that have a known hypersensitivity to crofelemer. Prior to using Canalevia-CA1, rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea. Canalevia-CA1 is a conditionally approved drug indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. The most common adverse reactions included decreased appetite, decreased activity, dehydration, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. Use only as directed. It is a violation of Federal law to use this product other than as directed in the labeling. Conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under application number 141-552.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770032/Napo-Pharmaceuticals-a-Jaguar-Health-Company-Supports-Gay-Mens-Health-with-Participation-in-Pineapple-Healthcares-Butt-Stuff-Brunch-with-Dr-Carlton