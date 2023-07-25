Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Expands into Indian Market through Strategic Partnership with Aero A2Z

Airobotics is partnering with Aero A2Z, an Indian vendor specialized in technology, aviation, and defense.

Partnership will market and support the Optimus Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Iron Drone Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solutions for Smart Cities, Government, and Industrial entities in India.

The companies will be jointly participating in the International Drone Expo in New Delhi on July 26 - 27.

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airobotics Ltd. ("Airobotics") has partnered with Aero A2Z Services Pvt. Ltd. ("Aero A2Z") and will be presenting its UAS and C-UAS solutions at the International Drone Expo in New Delhi India. By partnering with Aero A2Z, Airobotics has expanded into the growing Indian markets, offering advanced drone infrastructures for Indian cities as well as industrial and critical infrastructure facilities.

Airobotics and Aero A2Z will offer the Optimus System, a fully automated drone system and Iron Drone on July 26 - 27, 2023, a fully automated drone interceptor. Optimus Systems are deployed in Safe & Smart Cities, Defense, Homeland Security, and industrial projects & facilities, performing various automated aerial missions 24/7 without human intervention. Iron-Drone C-UAS is an advanced, patented counter-drone solution designed to defend assets against hostile drones in complex environments with minimal collateral damage. The Iron Drone platform is agnostic to any detection solutions and is designed to physically capture hostile drones when identified.

"India has emerged as a promising market for drones, with a growing demand for UAS," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "We see potential across various sectors such as critical infrastructure surveillance including defense establishments, ports, refineries, manufacturing facilities, all of which are a good fit for our UAS and Counter Drone solutions."

The Smart City mission, launched by the Government of India, has played a significant role in fostering growth in the drone industry. As part of the mission, selected cities are undergoing comprehensive development, incorporating advanced technologies and infrastructure to enhance urban living. Drones have become an integral part of this transformation, offering solutions for efficient city planning, infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, surveillance, and disaster management. With the aim of creating sustainable and technologically advanced urban centers, the Smart City mission has created a favorable environment for the adoption and utilization of drones, making India an attractive market for UAS manufacturers, service providers, and technology innovators. We believe the integration of drones into the Smart City ecosystem has the potential to revolutionize urban development, enabling more efficient resource allocation, improved citizen services, and enhanced overall quality of life.

Meir Kliner, CEO of Airobotics, said, "We are looking forward to commencing our business expansion into India, offering Airobotics' trusted autonomous drones to local entities. We have partnered with Aero A2Z, a well-experienced and established local vendor, to achieve this objective, and we believe we will be able to capture many business opportunities in this remarkable country."

About Aero A2Z Services Pvt. Ltd

Aero A2Z Services Pvt. Ltd in collaboration with leading global OEM's, offers autonomous UAS solutions to government, enterprise and defense customers in India. It is owned & managed by a highly experienced team of professionals in the field of management, technology, aviation and defense.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System, the Scout System and the Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994 x1019

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770023/Ondas-Holdings-Airobotics-Expands-into-Indian-Market-through-Strategic-Partnership-with-Aero-A2Z