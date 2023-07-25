Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2023 | 14:38
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: If It Weren't for a Subaru Retailer's Blood Drive, This Man's Cancer May Have Gone Undetected

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by Upworthy

When Don Burckhardt donated blood at a Crews Subaru blood drive in Charleston, South Carolina, he had no idea his own life would be saved by it. The Red Cross worker told Burkhardt that his iron count was low and recommended he go to the doctor to get a full blood test done.

Continue reading and watch video here

Subaru of America, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770143/If-It-Werent-for-a-Subaru-Retailers-Blood-Drive-This-Mans-Cancer-May-Have-Gone-Undetected

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
