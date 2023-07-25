Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:03 Uhr
4,320 Euro
-0,015
-0,35 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3354,70016:24
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 14:58
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
25-Jul-2023 / 13:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC          Wilmington, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
EUROCLEAR BANK S.A / N.V 
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. 
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
21/07/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
24/07/2023 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Under 4% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.97%                      3.97%     223,433,968 
reached 
Position of previous notification 4.00%                      4.00% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
                        Number of voting rightsix 
Class/type of                                  % of voting rights 
shares 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                        Direct    Indirect      Direct    Indirect 
 
Equity: IE00BJMZDW83                     8,885,461            3.97% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                   8,885,461            3.97% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the     % of voting 
instrument     datex   Conversion  instrument is exercised/converted.              rights 
                Periodxi 
 
                SUBTOTAL B.1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial     Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash      Number of voting   % of voting 
instrument        datex   Conversion Period settlementxii       rights        rights 
                   xi 
 
                            SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Fort Lauderdale Florida, U.S.A. on 24/07/2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  260093 
EQS News ID:  1687935 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.