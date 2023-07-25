Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency: Michigan Veterans From All Backgrounds Tell Their Stories

Outreach campaign features transgender veteran, tribal veteran and other underserved veterans

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Michigan is launching an outreach and advertising campaign for military veterans and their dependents that will document individual stories and connect veterans to the benefits they earned for their service.





Sapphire Pates

Air Force veteran Sapphire Pates served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan before transitioning to a woman.





The campaign - "I Served. I Am a Veteran" - highlights the adversities and triumphs of veterans from all eras and backgrounds as they move through each chapter of their lives. By engaging more veterans, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) aims to link them to the benefits that will help them thrive and avoid the issues that can lead to suicidal ideation.

Funded by the State of Michigan, the campaign is part of a larger effort to prevent veteran suicide by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration. The governor's budget includes $1.2 million in veteran suicide prevention funding.

"Veteran suicide remains a persistent problem in Michigan and across the nation," said Whitmer. "Together, we must have our veterans' backs and address the issues that can lead to suicidal ideation, including homelessness, unemployment, PTSD, and lack of quality health care. By engaging our veterans and sharing their stories, we can get them the care and services they need."

Veterans' stories are being shared at michigan.gov/IAmAVeteran, in TV and radio advertising and on social media. Among the veterans featured: a Latino combat veteran who survived a suicide attempt and a Marine veteran who advocates for his fellow tribal veterans in the Upper Peninsula.

Another veteran, Sapphire Pates, flew dozens of combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan as a man before transitioning to a woman. At age 54, Pates is just now signing up for VA health care, proving it's never too late for veterans to acquire benefits.

"I think a lot of people don't know exactly what to do when it comes to signing up for benefits," Pates said. "I'm hoping to help other people through my role in this campaign."

MVAA Director Adam Hollier said the campaign supports the agency's mission of serving all veterans, by recognizing how age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or other diverse backgrounds impacted their service. Veterans can inquire about their earned benefits by calling the MVAA at 1-800-MICH-VET.

"Our military members have not always been treated fairly while serving their country or as veterans afterward," said Hollier, who's also a captain and a paratrooper in the Army Reserve. "My grandfather was accepted into the Army pilot program during World War II because they thought he was white. When they realized he was a Black man, he was summarily dismissed. My promise to Michigan's 530,000-plus veterans and their families is that the MVAA will work hard to connect each and every one of you to your earned benefits regardless of your background."

Veterans of all backgrounds and eras are encouraged to tell their stories. Dependents of veterans are also encouraged to tell their loved one's story. To submit a story, fill out this nomination form and send it to MVAA-Newsroom@michigan.gov.

Contact Information

Andrew Henion

MVAA Communications Manager

heniona@michigan.gov

5172901602

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yIbhsutBUE

SOURCE: Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769799/Michigan-Veterans-From-All-Backgrounds-Tell-Their-Stories